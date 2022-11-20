A place for pups

The Humane Society of Otter Tail County serves the entire county in a managed-intake capacity, accepting mainly dogs, cats and various "pocket pets." Pictured above is Pearson, a 3-month-old puppy that was adopted in September. 

 Submitted

The Humane Society of Otter Tail County has a stated mission to “Provide temporary shelter and care to stray, abandoned and surrendered animals for the purpose of placing every adoptable animal in a caring permanent home, and to promote the humane treatment of all animals and promote responsible pet guardianship.”



