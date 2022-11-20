The Humane Society of Otter Tail County serves the entire county in a managed-intake capacity, accepting mainly dogs, cats and various "pocket pets." Pictured above is Pearson, a 3-month-old puppy that was adopted in September.
The Humane Society of Otter Tail County has a stated mission to “Provide temporary shelter and care to stray, abandoned and surrendered animals for the purpose of placing every adoptable animal in a caring permanent home, and to promote the humane treatment of all animals and promote responsible pet guardianship.”
The organization was started by Carol Schaaf and Pam Swenson in 1979 and was initially located at the Bob and Mary Swierzek farm south of Fergus Falls. Stray animals had nowhere to turn and they created the solution. The first facility consisted of a few doghouses along with a barn for shelter. The organization was incorporated in the same year.
Shortly after incorporation, the State of Minnesota leased to the Humane Society a small building and a caretaker’s house on the grounds of the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center. At that time, the treasury consisted of $37.50, some donated materials and dog food. Volunteers provided all animal care, and all funding was done through donations and fundraisers conducted by volunteers as well.
Gradual growth and monies from government funding sources such as Otter Tail County allowed the hiring of employees and kept the Humane Society running. In 1985, the State of Minnesota decided that the building was needed for another venue, making a new site necessary.
A veterinary clinic building on Pebble Lake Road then became available, and Mel Olson spearheaded a fund raising campaign that made purchasing the clinic possible; there was an addition built onto the clinic in 1988.
Soon, the Humane Society outgrew this building. It was decided that building new was a better option than remodeling the existing site, and once again a successful fund raising campaign and a small loan secured funding. The current facility was constructed and opened in May 1994.
“Our humane society is the stray impound for 62 townships – all of Otter Tail County,” explains Jaclyn Keenan, the shelter’s manager.
Keenan explains that the Humane Society of Otter Tail County is a managed intake shelter, meaning they ensure their capacity is kept to a level to best provide for the animals currently in their care. They also don’t accept aggressive animals.
“Ultimately we work to find these animals homes – each and every one of them requires proper treatment such as vaccinations, spaying and neutering, etc.” Keenan says.
Keenan notes that their facilities can comfortably house up to 24 dogs while the cat capacity is fluent depending on current occupancy – around 45 cats is the typical limit for their current resources and staffing.
“Education is another big thing we do,” Keenan continues. “We participate actively in area social groups and speak to people about what we’re here for. We also conduct education in area schools and have groups that come into the actual facility as well.”
While the Humane Society of Otter Tail County mainly accepts dogs and cats, they do accept rabbits and “pocket pets” as space allows. The organization typically defers birds to specialized facilities in Fargo and also sends reptiles to other specialized shelters.
