Permeated by artistic creations and talent, Otter Tail County artisans of glass, fire and metal flourish alongside those with callings to the mediums of oil paints, various fibers and gouache, to name but a few; each existing alongside the other and serving to paint a portrait of the area that illustrates the opportunity and support the region offers its talented residents. A boon for any artist searching for inspiration, the shifting landscape and seasons of the prairie transition zone the county rests upon have served as backdrops for venerated artists such as John House, Charles Beck and Les Kouba.



