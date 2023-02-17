Permeated by artistic creations and talent, Otter Tail County artisans of glass, fire and metal flourish alongside those with callings to the mediums of oil paints, various fibers and gouache, to name but a few; each existing alongside the other and serving to paint a portrait of the area that illustrates the opportunity and support the region offers its talented residents. A boon for any artist searching for inspiration, the shifting landscape and seasons of the prairie transition zone the county rests upon have served as backdrops for venerated artists such as John House, Charles Beck and Les Kouba.
Lyssa Lovejoy is an area artist who’s lived in many places and who now finds her artistic perch in Evansville. Lovejoy began her artistic career at the age of 19 and gained inspiration for her craft from her father, a well-known and self-taught Black American artist.
Lovejoy’s work is a collection of a dynamic array of mediums and technique, centering on themes that focus on wildlife subjects and prod viewers to reexamine their relationships with nature and their place within it. Lovejoy travels beyond the canvas and brush to help bring her work where it’s needed most, including county correctional facilities, supportive trauma-based programs and schools.
“When I was five, my father, Jimmy Lovejoy, would let me sit on his lap as he painted and he would hand me his brush and teach me how to paint — skies, landscapes and more,” Lovejoy says. “He taught me the love of painting, the emotions and life lessons through the creative process."
When asked if she considers herself an equine artist because of her love of horses and her current series, Lovejoy maintains a simple response: “I say, ‘No, I am an artist that enjoys painting and drawing beautiful art and horses are, at this time, my subject.’” Lovejoy’s other current series are “Wild Life” and “Abstraction.”
Lovejoy uses various mediums for creating her art, never sticking to just one. As for her inspiration, she first cites her father and his focus on western scenes and wildlife, among several other influential artists including Deanna Persson, an abstract artist, Arthur Wright, an artist with a focus in collages, the abstract artist Sergio Aranda and Ellen Horovitz, a recognized art therapist and author.
Lovejoy has recently been working with The Black Cowboy Museum and other venues to do a retrospective showcase of her father’s work as a great Black American artist: “I didn't realize all the work that went into this and I am excited to see it come to life.”
Although Lovejoy is fairly new to the area, she used to live in Battle Lake for a short time: “I never in a million years thought I’d be back in the region, it’s amazing how it has come to pass.”
“I am still in the discovery side of all that is offered in this artistic region, however I am not afraid to get out and seek,” Lovejoy continues, citing the helpfulness of Lake Region Arts Council, Evansville Art Center and Art of the Lakes.
Lovejoy explains that she’s been introduced to many new professionals in the area, however, being a woman of color, she recognizes they are underrepresented in this area.
“It is important to me to share this side of my culture and the stories of experiences in growing up in a culture such as mine. I want and do tell these experiences in my art, in which I am honoring who they and where they came from, including the battles they fought to provide for me.”
Lovejoy explains that she moved to the area to have better focus on her artistic journey, and stated that focus was important as she has other businesses she’s responsible for as well: “I set goals yearly with my art consultant who helps keep all on track for hitting goals. As an artist it is pretty easy to get sucked into the rabbit hole of wanting to be and do all things art.” Lovejoy currently has seven shows planned, two of which are in the LRAC region, the rest being abroad; she notes that this scheduled paired with taking on commissions will keep her plenty busy.
“This will be my second year in this area and I have enjoyed being part of the community,” Lovejoy says. “I hope to bring more artist workshops for the general population and to also create some community projects for the surrounding communities to enjoy.” She describes the Evansville Art Center as a hidden treasure that has been extremely supportive and has provided an incredible space for art – it is an institution she seeks to bring more of a spotlight to.
Lovejoy is currently working on a children’s book called "Clyde," a book about a horse that helps children identify emotions through the language of color: “I am also working on an art journal journaling book with a copartner. I have high expectations and hopes — it will be done this year, and there are lots of exciting things on the horizon!”
Ruth Hanson is another multi-faceted artist who grew up just south of Vining and calls the lakes region home; she has a degree in art and used to teach the subject in a high school setting.
“I went to seminary to combine church and art,” Hanson explains. “I got married and had three kids and I started illustrating bible verses.”
Hanson has experimented with drawing and watercolors, eventually moving on to the more technical practices of melted wax and watercolor combined on rice paper. Batik melds both art and craft, a medium and technique that has been practiced for centuries in numerous parts of the world including China, Japan, India and Europe.
“Kathie George developed this process on rice paper, and I’ve also taken classes from Sandy Maudlin,” Hanson explains. “I learned it through Judy Thompson of Orange City, Iowa.”
“There are so many wonderful artists in this area,” Hanson continues. “I also do oil pastel, gouache and water color.”
Hanson and her family lived in Texas for five years and her husband is a pastor. She took classes from Danny Gamble, an artist from whom she learned more about the gouache process. She mentions that she took as many art classes as she could, starting in high school where she had excellent art teachers that exposed her to many different mediums and processes.
“I took classes from Charles Beck, a poster and lettering class, including a painting class as well,” Hanson notes. “It got me first sign painting job in Moorhead — I learned so much about composition.” Hanson went on to paint banners, office store windows and show cards for businesses; she also took classes from Stephen Henning, another celebrated Minnesota artist.
“This watercolor batik really interests me — you never know how it’s going to turn out,” Hanson says. “It’s five to six layers of wax and water color inter-layered, then you roll it into a ball to crack the water, then putting on the darkest layer of watercolor. It’s exciting to see what’s there.”
Hanson’s son is a videographer and recently made a video of her through this intricate and fascinating process.
“I still do enjoy oil pastel – the richness of the colors you can get is enjoyable on suede matte board,” Hanson says.
More articles on the people of Otter Tail County will be coming out in the Feb. 25 Progress edition.