The way the county approaches road projects in the county will be changing significantly.
A new policy called “Complete Streets” will be a guide for future projects which will cover all modes of transportation including pedestrians and bicyclists of all ages and abilities. While some municipalities in the county have done this on a local basis, including Fergus Falls and Perham, the formal adoption of policy will strengthen the commitment of the county and become an incentive to local officials to enhance transportation options.
“This is not a new philosophy but expands upon concepts that were first recognized by Otter Tail County in 2011,” reported OTC Engineer Charles Grotte. “Over the years the concepts have been considered in projects and the policy formalizes the process.”
The comprehensive plan has been years in the making with the planning process initiated by a Steering Committee that included state and local agency representatives and consultants. The public was involved in the policy's preparation with several engagement opportunities during the development of the policy.
Grotte stressed that the policy is a framework that they will be applying to all upcoming projects with the emphasis on being pedestrian/biking-friendly. Grotte is excited that the public will have the opportunity to continue to engage in local projects as they develop. Many local communities have adopted "Complete Street" policies or resolutions along with safe routes to school plans.
The U.S. Department of Transportation reported that by promoting walking and biking in safer places people are more likely to participate in regular physical activity. In OTC, the expansion of the county’s trail system, connecting community trails to State Parks, widening sidewalks in downtowns and providing bike lanes in cities exemplify "Complete Street" innovations in the area that promote physical activity.
Grotte mentioned the policies reinforce the goal of increasing safety and reducing accidents by providing safe places for all modes of transportation including pedestrians and bicyclists.
The emphasis and goal now according to Grotte is that any new roadway or transportation projects begin planning by considering which tools are best suited for the projects. The policy can guide designers to use bike lanes, curb extensions, pavement markings, medians, street lighting and many more. Annual reports related to "Complete Street" projects will be issued by the Otter Tail County Highway Department.
In a coincidental development, on Feb. 7, Gov. Tim Walz signed into law legislation to unlock $315.5 million in federally appropriated funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) to improve Minnesota’s roads. The funding provided in Chapter 6 HF 26 will be used for state road construction and improvement on Minnesota’s trunk highway system.
“By investing in Minnesota’s transportation system, we strengthen our communities, economy and workforce,” said Walz. "I am grateful to the legislature for working quickly to pass legislation that will improve our state infrastructure, create jobs and directly improve the lives of Minnesotans across the state."
Grotte stated that at this time, OTC does not have any funds coming from this announcement. He said they will maybe apply for some of these funds as the need arises at a possible later date, but for now, none of that money is coming to the county.
For more information and to read a copy of the policy, please visit ottertailcountymn.us/ordinance-policy/complete-streets-policy/.