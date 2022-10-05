FIRST CITY

From left to right, Theresa Ebbenga, regional director for the Minnesota DNR, Fergus Falls Mayor, Ben Schierer and Pat Conzemius, president and CEO, Wildlife Forever.

 submitted

It was a momentous day for Fergus Falls, as community leaders, prairie conservationists and preservationists gathered recently at the new Spies Riverfront Park in celebration of the city becoming newly certified as the first Prairie City USA.



