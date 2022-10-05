It was a momentous day for Fergus Falls, as community leaders, prairie conservationists and preservationists gathered recently at the new Spies Riverfront Park in celebration of the city becoming newly certified as the first Prairie City USA.
Prairie City USA is a municipal certification and organizing program designed by the organization Wildlife Forever, that exists to complement existing community conservation activities that integrate prairie and pollinator best practices.
Mayor Ben Schierer along with leaders from Wildlife Forever, United Prairie Foundation and the DNR gathered in recognition of the achievement.
“We are dedicated to conservation and preservation of our prairies for the many benefits realized, including erosion control, providing pollinator habitat, aesthetic landscape appeal, carbon capture and reduced pesticide use,” said Schierer. To top it all off, this program saves the city $12,000/year ($400/acre) in reduced maintenance costs.
The goal of the community program is to integrate prairie habitat restoration, demonstration projects and adoption of conservation best practices.
Wildlife Forever states on their website that the benefits from a Prairie City USA adoption include lower maintenance costs associated with upkeep of traditional green spaces.
They state that in summer months, less mowing of traditional grass spaces creates savings in fuel costs, machine maintenance and staff requirements for repetitive duties.
Benefits also include reduced storm water overflow inundating municipal sewer systems and water treatment plants. The rise of large storm events and collateral impacts can be mitigated through strategic prairie habitats. Prairie habitat can also help in winter months by adsorbing blowing and drifting snow which can impact road and driving conditions.
The organization also states that Prairie City USA will create buffer zones in urban and developed areas where excessive water runoff impacts sewer systems and local waters, including ponds and wetlands. By integrating native prairie plants adapted for soil types and local conditions, storm water can be absorbed, filtered, slowed, reducing erosion and nutrient overloading.
Adams Park currently has a space that is in the process of being converted to one of these areas with native plant restoration.
Wildlife Forever also states on their website that prairie habitat has the ability to absorb and store chemicals and stormwater as well. Converting green spaces from mowed landscapes to a diverse prairie will greatly increase pollinator species such as bees and butterflies, along with numerous wild bird and bat species. Additional ecological benefits include less dependence on herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers to manage monoculture landscapes such as Kentucky Bluegrass.
Fergus Falls is also home to the one-of-a-kind Prairie Wetlands Learning Center that educates students about the prairie and restoration practices. Part of the Fergus Falls Wetland Management District, the center is located within what the fish and wildlife service calls “North America’s duck factory," a region historically rich in wetlands, prairie and waterfowl.