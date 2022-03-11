In a time of war, a time of uncertainty, a time of change — reflection with those who hold wisdom, experience and knowledge of such times of the past may prove beneficial.
There are few left who still remember WWII, Hazel Magdich of Fergus Falls is one of them. She was born in 1922, and grew up on a farm just outside of town.
She is and was a girl always up for an adventure, and she was never one to turn an exciting opportunity down. So, when her father told her that he didn’t want her to go to high school, she let him know that she had a different plan in mind.
“I wanted to go and my dad wouldn’t let me,” Magdich recalled. Her father didn’t see education as a priority for his daughter, especially when there was a farm to run.
But her mind was made up and her father finally conceded — she was allowed to go to Underwood High School and stay with her sister, Lillian, who lived in town. Magdich enjoyed high school very much.
But at the end of 1941, the United States entered into the Second World War, and the world changed drastically for many people, including for Magdich.
“The recruiter came along,” she explained, recalling how a man paid a visit to the family farm shortly after her graduation from high school. “He looked at me and said ‘you’re the type of girl that they are looking for.’”
Specifically, “they” were looking for women to work various defense jobs, manufacturing war materials, in order to help with the war effort.
“I signed up to go to Minneapolis,” said Hazel. “Don’t ask me why,” she laughed, “I don’t know.”
One can speculate why she went, but judging from her stories, reflections, her keepsakes and her patriotic home decor, perhaps Magdich went because she knew that her country needed her. She was a bright, intelligent young woman and she had a spirit for adventure.
So, in 1942, at the young age of 20, she caught a bus down to Minneapolis and took a course — which she had to pay for herself — on how to outfit war planes for combat missions. Then, she got down to business with many other women from around the state in the Modification Center at Holman Field in St. Paul, working for Northwest Airlines, which was contracted with the government at the time.
B-24 bombers, also called “liberators,” would be built out of various war plants. But, the planes wouldn’t be built totally equipped, that was Hazel and the other women’s job in the modification center. The newly built bombers would be flown to Holman Field to get modified for their mission. The women would equip the bombers with cameras, guns, bomb sites and other machinery, dependent upon their mission and their destination. “Each plane was made for a special duty,” said Magdich, “and we modified it to suit that duty.”
She would climb inside and outside of these bombers, take out certain parts, and then install and reinstall the parts needed for the mission.
It was hard work — top secret work at some points, meaning Magdich would sometimes be accompanied by an armed escort while modifying the planes. One such top secret project was the installation of a device, code named H2X — a high altitude radar that could see through cloud cover and accurately bomb targets. It was known as one of the most important projects ever undertaken by a modification center, and Magdich equipped the planes with this secret technology.
It was a tough and physical job and the women did their work inside of a cold, stark, metal, unheated air hangar.
At one point, the women at Holman Field seriously considered and threatened to go on strike due to the poor working conditions. Hazel got a serious ear infection and pneumonia while working there and ended up in the hospital for a time. The ear infection affected her hearing for the rest of her life. “She jokes that she should have gotten a Purple Heart,” said her son, Lon.
Even so, Magdich enjoyed the work. “I got to ride a motorcycle,” she recollected, with a glint in her eye. The hangar was so large, that she would have to ride a small motorcycle from one end of the facility to the other, in order to keep up efficient work. A natural rider, the motorcycle life stuck with her even after the war ended, and she has a pocket full of motorcycle stories.
Looking back, Magdich and the other women at Holman Airfield were a powerful force. Dressed in the iconic industrial style blue coveralls, the women played a vital role in the war effort. They were the look and inspiration of the well known “Rosie the Riveter” image so memorable of the time. Magdich was, and is, the real deal.
Many of the women lived together in nearby apartments or homes, and Magdich made many friends during her time there, some of which she kept in touch with for years.
She worked at Holman Field until the war’s end in 1945.
She doesn’t remember where she was or what she was doing when it was announced that the war was over.
“Maybe you were working,” guessed Lon. Indeed, perhaps she was working hard inside the bowels of a “liberator,” diligently completing her mission until relieved of duty.
But, she does remember that she felt good to know the fighting had finally ended — a relief.
She even worked after the war’s end, helping wrap things up at Holman Field. “I was one of the last ones to leave,” she explained. During it’s nearly three-and-a-half years in operation, the workers at Holman Field equipped and modified 3,286 aircraft for duty, almost all of which were B-24 bombers.
At the time, Magdich explained that she thought of her work at Holman Field as “just another job.” But afterward, letting it all sink in, it’s apparent that she is very proud of her service. She has received cards, words of thanks and has been recognized for her service to the country.
Years later, Hazel met her husband, Steve, at the Normandy Cafe in Fergus Falls. He was a military man who worked for the Air Force, so her adventures continued. They lived in many different places, had two children together and eventually made their way back to Fergus Falls, where Magdich still lives today.
Just recently, Magdich celebrated her 100th birthday and is still able to tell her stories. She has five grandchildren and a great-grandchild on the way. She is an adventurous force, full of history and wisdom that will never be forgotten by those who take the time to listen.