Left to right: Jami Benhardus, board member, Tausha Pearson, director, Cora Wickstrom, former board member, Charlie Roman, staff at Welcome Thrift, Gretchen Enoch, former board member, Faye Baylor, volunteer at Welcome Thrift (cutting the ribbon), Scott Kvamme, Fergus Falls Council Member, Lisa Workman, Chamber of Commerce and Bud Nornes, former State Representative.
A large crowd was on hand to celebrate the grand opening of Barbara’s House, a transitional house that will provide a safe, healthy, family-like, sober living environment that will support individuals who are in recovery.
A ribbon cutting took place on Jun. 20 for the home located at 314 West Cavour Avenue in Fergus Falls.
Executive Director, Tausha Pearson of Welcome House, said Barbara's House was named "Barbara Amundson House" to honor a great woman from the community.
“Our goal is to help women build ‘recovery capital’ by providing an alcohol and drug-free living environment, peer support and assistance with obtaining drug addiction services and other drug addiction recovery assistance,” said Pearson.
A lot of planning took place prior to the ribbon cutting, including being granted a conditional use permit for the facility from the Fergus Falls City Council in November of 2022.
Pearson also says that transitional housing benefits individuals in recovery by creating a safe environment where change can occur. She said it reinforces a substance-free lifestyle, directly connecting to other peers in recovery, mutual support groups, and recovery support services, in the community.
While also offering a place for women in recovery to stay, Barbara’s House is utilizing what they call a peer social model to participants which Pearson feels is integral to recovery from addiction. The social model approach includes using mutual support groups, involving residents in decision making and house governance, using personal recovery experience to help others, and a plan for sober living. The physical environment, house meetings, peer support participation by all house members and policies are designed to foster the social model approach to recovery.
Several things need to occur in order to also provide success for someone in recovery, incorporating housing, employment, and social connections.
“Recovery housing is an essential resource for folks overcoming substance abuse disorders. Recovery doesn’t happen when one individual person overcomes their addiction, it happens through connection, community, employment and hope. Recovery happens in community and connection, sober living residences create an environment in which individuals can safely build the social support they need to continue the journey of recovery independently,” stated Pearson.
Up to five individuals can stay at the home currently. The home’s first resident was welcomed on May 31.
Barbara’s House is part of the overall mission of the Welcome House, which also has a thrift store on the west side of Fergus Falls at 1678 College Way.
