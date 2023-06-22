OPENING

Left to right: Jami Benhardus, board member, Tausha Pearson, director, Cora Wickstrom, former board member, Charlie Roman, staff at Welcome Thrift, Gretchen Enoch, former board member, Faye Baylor, volunteer at Welcome Thrift (cutting the ribbon), Scott Kvamme, Fergus Falls Council Member, Lisa Workman, Chamber of Commerce and Bud Nornes, former State Representative.

 Submitted

A large crowd was on hand to celebrate the grand opening of Barbara’s House, a transitional house that will provide a safe, healthy, family-like, sober living environment that will support individuals who are in recovery.



