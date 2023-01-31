Time. This coming June will mark the 10th anniversary of my mom’s death. It was unexpected, which meant there were no opportunities to hold her hand one last time, tell her that I loved her or thank her for her love, support and selflessness. If there was any consolation, she did not suffer. She was, by nature, a kind, gentle caregiver. The thought of needing others to care for her would have been difficult for her to accept. Her sudden passing was, as the saying goes, “The way she would have wanted it.” Although, the sentiment did little to assuage the feelings of loss or fill the void her passing left behind.



