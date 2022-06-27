The arrival of spring is a special and exciting time for many Minnesotans and a welcome respite for many plants and animals from the deep cold of winter.
With summer now in full swing, area residents are enjoying long sun-soaked days that bring with them verdant expanses of crops, forests and a spring and summertime favorite — gardens.
Gardening is a labor of love that brings beauty to local communities along with supplying pollinators food and countless other species homes and refuge.
While the warmer months brings with it blossoming gifts among local flowerbeds, recent spates of intense weather occurring in Otter Tail County have highlighted the importance of being prepared to keep individuals, property and gardens safe this green season.
Heavy precipitation, specifically hail, is particularly hard on plants. “Anything with larger flowers and leaves will experience a lot more damage,” explains Jason Trites of Sandridge Gardens in Henning.
Trites goes on to mention a few plants that may prove to be a bit hardier in drier conditions.
“The day lilies and lilies have done really well,” Trites mentions. “Certain varieties of ornamental grasses have really weathered the storm in terms of the heat and everything.”
While covering plants to protect them from damaging winds and hail is ideal, this isn’t always feasible. It is encouraging to note, however, that some plants may recover after being damaged by inclement weather.
Jenny Maanum of Swedberg Nursery in Battle Lake, recommends staking down new trees and other tall plants that may benefit from added support in a storm scenario.
Maanum also offers the following planting advice for years that may prove to be a bit drier than usual: “Anything that can develop a deep root system is really good — you’re looking at grasses and sedums, irises and day lilies … those guys can handle being on the dry side.”
Trees that were recommended for drier times included evergreens, oaks, hackberry and lindens.
When the rain really falls, Maanum recommends birches and willows.
“All your shade perennials can handle being a bit more on the wetter side,” Maanum explains. “They can’t, however, tolerate standing water — a day or two is about all they can handle.”
For more resources on how to keep yards and gardens healthy no matter what the season, the following website operated by the University of Minnesota has some great information: extension.umn.edu/yard-and-garden.
