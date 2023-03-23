A local Fergus Falls resident has been appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to serve a little over a one year term on a statewide board that oversees workforce development efforts with educational institutions in the state.
On Mar. 17, Troy Haugen found out that he would be appointed to a position on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board in the capacity of representing secondary, postsecondary, or career-technical education.
Haugen said he was excited about the news, when the announcement was made.
“I received notification of my appointment from the governor’s office early in the afternoon on Mar. 17 and was very excited and honored to fulfill the role on the board,” said Haugen.
It should be noted that individuals who are appointed to the board go through a lengthy application process and are not just chosen at random.
“I applied for the open seat a few months ago and was notified that I was in final consideration for the appointment just a bit over a week ago,” said Haugen.
As far as goals, Haugen feels it is a great opportunity to learn what the needs are.
“The seat that I hold on the board is related to career and technical education. Initially, I am excited to orient myself to the full depth and breadth of the work of the board, and then learn where I am able to advocate on behalf of our secondary and postsecondary Career & Technical Education and Career Pathways programs in Minnesota to be better integrated into the larger education workforce ecosystem,” explained Haugen.
Because Haugen’s first day was Mar. 22, he is becoming acclimated and has not been assigned a role within the board.
“I have not technically been oriented to my specific role yet, but the purpose of the GWDB is to collectively work towards advising the Governor on Minnesota’s workforce system.,” said Haugen.
Haugen is currently employed at Lakes Country Service Cooperative in Fergus Falls, but holds a Minnesota Superintendent License, K-12 Principal License, and is licensed in the states as for K-12 Instrumental & Classroom Music.
In addition, Haugen is an Education Policy Fellow, Qualified Administrator, Federal Carl D. Perkins grant administrator for 26 local school districts in the Lakes Country Perkins Consortium.
Haugen’s appointment became effective on Mar. 22, running through July 1, 2024. He replaces outgoing board member Michelle Ufford.
According to the board’s website, the GWDB represents key leaders from business, education, labor, community-based organizations and government. The GWDB has statutory responsibility under the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which provides leadership on opportunities and key workforce strategies for the state. The board provides a venue for workforce stakeholders building on a shared vision and mission. More info on the board is available at mn.gov/deed/gwdb.