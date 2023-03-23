APPOINTED

Troy Haugen, of Fergus Falls, has been appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board.

 Submitted

A local Fergus Falls resident has been appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to serve a little over a one year term on a statewide board that oversees workforce development efforts with educational institutions in the state.





