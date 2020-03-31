A simple approach to a pinewood derby car

Looking for a do-it-yourself project that both an adult and a child can enjoy? Putting together a pinewood derby car can not only be fun but a bonding experience.
What you will need:
• Pinewood derby car kit.
• 7-by-1.75 inch wood block.
• Four plastic wheels.
• Four nails.
• A pencil.
• A saw (see below).
• Sandpaper, multiple types of grit.
• Wood sealer.
• Paint, preferably acrylic.
• A paintbrush.
• Small hammer.
• Painter’s tape.
First, draw out a pattern for what you want your pinewood car to look like. My son and I went with a classic race car look and it allowed for some of the easier cuts in the wood.
The next step is cutting out the car’s design. I do not recommend allowing your child to cut the wood with any electrical saws, but with safety precautions and the proper support, a handsaw of your choice would allow the child the opportunity to do the work. For us, I cut out the design using a scroll saw, but I would recommend using a combination of a table saw and scroll saw to make the next step — sanding — easier.
After clean up and a bit of dusting, the car can be sanded. This isn’t a necessary step but if you are going with look as well as function then this should follow. When sanding, you should vary the grit of the paper starting with something rough, 40-grit or better, and then moving to a medium, 60- to 100-grit, and finishing it off with a fine, 120- to 220-grit, sandpaper. We did this by hand, which takes about a solid hour, but you could expedite the event with a small electric sander.
The next step we did was use wood sealer to create a glossy finish on the car. We put on two coats, one to start and then the second an hour later; waiting overnight for the car to dry.
The next day, we continued to finish the car as we painted it. This is the time that you let the child get creative, just make sure that you cover the precut axel holes. For us, this was my son’s favorite part as he got to see his car take shape.
After the paint has dried, you move on to the assembly of the wheels. We used a small hammer to tap in the nails and get our wheel the proper distance from the car. In my opinion, the smaller the hammer the less likely you will be asked by the child to help tap the wheels in. Make sure to test the wheels’ rotation before race day as you want to eliminate as much friction as possible. Adjust if necessary.
Once this is completed, you should have a pinewood derby car that is not only the child’s own but something that your child can use on race day.
Pro Tips
Depending on how competitive you want to be, here are a few tips that professionals state are worth doing for the pinewood derby race.
•Bake the wood. Bake the block at 250 degrees for two hours to remove moisture.
•Use weights. Using weights can increase the speed of the car. Proper placement of the weight, usually an inch in front of the rear axle, can make a big difference. Make sure to weigh your car after adding weight to make sure it is legal on race day.
•Sand and polish wheels and axels. A miniature file will help remove ridges on the axels. Polish the wheels to help provide less friction.
•Use graphite. A dry graphite lubricant applied to axles, where the wheels touch the axles and where the wheels can touch the car will allow for less friction.
•Bend rear axels. Several pros suggest bending the rear axles to have your wheels point out. This helps mitigate friction as the wheels attempt to move away from the body and increase speed.
•Ride on three wheels. Another suggestion to reduce friction. If one wheel isn’t touching the track (friction) and the car is properly aligned, it will run faster.
There are several other pro tips that you can pick up from a multitude of sources. These are just a few common ones that are quick and simple.
