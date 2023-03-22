This is one in a series of articles written by students who received scholarships in 2022 awarded through the Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars chapter. The purpose of these articles is to thank the community for its support of students and their higher education goals.
When deciding which college to enroll at, UW-La Crosse seemed like the best fit for me. It has an excellent business school, a great campus, and a nationally strong track team. I wanted to study finance so I was looking for a school that would academically push me beyond what I thought I could do. I was also looking for somewhere that was not too close, but not too far from home. Attending UW-LaCrosse turned out to be one of the best decisions I could have made.
The friends I have found on and off the track team and the activities on campus make me feel like I am home. I love my classes and my professors and the campus is beautiful with the Mississippi river and bluffs not far away. Competing on the track team has helped me in numerous ways. I instantly found a great group of friends and study partners. My teammates also suggested which professors to take classes from and these teammates were willing to help me with my homework as well as push me athletically. It certainly helped me feel more connected here.
Going to college is one of the best adventures I have been on and I am thankful to Jerry and Karen Ness for the scholarship I was given as it helped me continue on in this endeavor. I cannot imagine being anywhere else.
Ainsley Hansen is a 2023 graduate of Kennedy Secondary School and is currently attending the University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse. She is the recipient of the Jerry and Karen Ness Family Scholarship. For information on making a donation for scholarships, contact Fergus Falls Area Dollars for Scholars, 601 W Randolph Ave, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
