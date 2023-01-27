Sonda Tolle, DNP, RN, vice president of patient services for Perham Health, has recently been awarded the Minnesota Nurse Leader Star Award by the Minnesota Organization of Leaders in Nursing. Perham Health is a 25-bed critical access hospital with three primary care clinics, a 96-bed nursing home, a home care agency, adult day services, memory care assisted living and senior housing. The medical staff consists of 26 physicians, a nurse midwife, 16 advanced practice clinicians and three chiropractors.
According to a press release from Perham Health’s community relations director Sue Von Ruden, the Star Award was established in 1984 in honor of Connie Moline, a leader in nursing and founding member of the first statewide organization of nurse leaders. The award provides an opportunity for a member of MOLN to be recognized and rewarded by colleagues for contributing to nursing in Minnesota. It recognizes demonstrated commitment, dedication, trust, energy, openness and optimism.
The Star Award is not something to consciously work toward attaining, but rather it represents thanks for what one person’s contribution to the nursing profession has meant.
“To be nominated and selected by a group of peers is an honor and very humbling when you think about all of the nurse leaders throughout Minnesota,” Tolle said. “I am the leader I am today because of all the people that I have worked with in the past and now the great people that I work with at Perham Health. I do my very, very best to lead this organization so that our patients and families receive the best care.”
Tolle has served in several positions on the MOLN board, including director from 2011-2017, president-elect in 2018-19, president in 2020-21 and past president 2022.
