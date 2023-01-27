A life of service

Sonda Tolle, of Perham Health, has been recently awarded the Minnesota Nurse Leader Star Award.

 Submitted | Sue Von Ruden

Sonda Tolle, DNP, RN, vice president of patient services for Perham Health, has recently been awarded the Minnesota Nurse Leader Star Award by the Minnesota Organization of Leaders in Nursing. Perham Health is a 25-bed critical access hospital with three primary care clinics, a 96-bed nursing home, a home care agency, adult day services, memory care assisted living and senior housing. The medical staff consists of 26 physicians, a nurse midwife, 16 advanced practice clinicians and three chiropractors.



