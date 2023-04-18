In a very lengthy Fergus Falls City Council session, on Apr. 17, two issues were front and center.
A Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district was recently requested by FM Bank for a huge project in the old Shopko/Pamida store lot and the preliminary cost hearing for a proposed Stanton Avenue improvement project.
Opponents of the FM Bank request spoke loudly and pointed out that other banks that came to Fergus Falls and built here didn’t need a TIF to do it.
After a lengthy, but detailed presentation by Thomas J. Denaway, a municipal advisor of the advisory tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly broke down the numbers, it was revealed that the total estimated cost for the development is approximately $9 million.
In a memorandum from Baker Tilly, it states, “For the redevelopment the developer is proposing the demolition of the existing blighted structure and construction of a two-story 17,700 square foot commercial building. The proposed building would contain 9,400 square feet of first floor commercial space and 8,300 sf of second floor commercial space. FM Bank would be the primary tenant of the building, but also anticipates leasing space within the building to accommodate two professional service businesses and a potential hospitality/retail building.”
One resident in attendance asked whether this was the first time this had been done, after some discussion, it appeared that the last time anything had been proposed with a TIF request was many years ago with what was then Norwest Bank (now Wells Fargo). But the rules or qualifications for TIF had probably changed since then.
Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Workman, and NeTia Bauman, CEO of Greater Fergus Falls both spoke briefly giving their support for the proposed project.
Resident Lori Mullen mentioned that numerous banks moved here or within town and didn’t ask for TIF.
“They never asked for help. I suggest that if FM Bank needs assistance that they apply like any other retail business for the BDA Loan (Business Development Advance) at the 4% interest,” sated Mullen.
Jasmine Sonmor, President/CEO at Aura Fabricators, also spoke and shared how their company getting TIF made such a huge difference.
Otter Tail County Commissioner and Fergus Falls resident Lee Rogness stressed that it was important to support FM Bank, that it would ultimately benefit the community.
“During the election period we talked and heard much about things of economic development and economic growth in our community and I thought that was absolutely refreshing to hear. Because this is exactly how a community needs to grow, how it propers and how it brings benefit to the residents of the community along with jobs and other opportunities. I think we have an applicant that’s in that category … Of the 26 years that are available, they're only asking for seven. If you take the amount of dollars they’re requesting, for the removal of this building and divide it over those seven years you’re looking at $40,000 plus. A $40,000 commitment on an annual basis is really a small investment for a tremendous return on opportunity,” said Rogness.
After the public hearing was closed and the resolution was introduced, Council Member Al Kremeier voiced his opinions on the matter.
“I can see you support it because you receive money on it (referring to the chamber of commerce), who actually owns the property at Shopko?” questioned Kremeier.
At this point, Mayor Ben Schierer interrupted Kremeier and stated: “You can speak, but we’re not going to engage in a battle here. A public hearing is an opportunity for the public to address the council. Not to engage the public back,” said Schierer.
Kremeier then went on to say that if FM Bank was so philanthropic that they could spend money on different charitable causes in the city, why not cease doing that instead of asking for $325,000.
Despite all the hoopla and back and forth between council members, the resolution was approved on a majority vote of 5-3, with Kremeier, Anthony Hicks and Laura Job voting no.
Another big issue was the preliminary cost hearing for a proposed Stanton Avenue improvement project.
Many residents that spoke at the hearing either voiced opposition to it, or felt in some cases where it had never been done right in the first place.
The reconstruction project will go from Union to Broadway Avenues. One resident on Staton appeared frustrated.
“This letter that we got is confusing, we don’t know what we’re paying for, what we’re getting. It says street utility replacement and then something about a gutter. Does this include sewer and water?” asked the resident.
City Engineer Brian Yavarow revealed that a proposed 10 foot sidewalk was actually a walking path.
Most had concerns that the foundation underneath the roadway was very unstable because of its adjacency to the Otter Tail River.
Preliminary assessment amounts for residents along Stanton were recently sent out and Yavarow stated that the city plans to reconstruct sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer, sewer and water services and bituminous street. Also concrete curb and gutter and walks will be replaced within the scope of the project as needed to facilitate utility construction.
Council members approved a resolution ordering the project plans and specifications. The total project cost at present is $2,801,807.76.