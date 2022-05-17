Teaching from the heart — it's something parents desire from their children's teachers. It's something Richard Risbrudt has offered the Fergus Falls community for decades; not just at one school, but two.
Risbrudt grew up on a dairy farm east of Dalton and graduated from Ashby High School in 1972. He continued his education at Fergus Falls Community and Technical College (now M State), completing his time there in 1974 before completing his secondary education at Concordia College in 1976 He furthered his education at M State Moorhead and St. Thomas University.
With a bachelors degree in chemistry in hand, Risbrudt secured his first teaching position at Hillcrest Academy in Fergus Falls. At Hillcrest he taught for 29 years, from the fall of 1976 through the spring of 2005. He also coached for 27 of those years, earning the nickname "Coach," which he is still referred to by many. While teaching at the private school, Risbrudt taught honors chemistry, chemistry, biology, Algebra 1, Earth science, New Testament and Gospel of Matthew.
"In the fall of 1976, I was excited to begin my teaching career. On the first day, during the first period, my first question from a student was, 'What time does this class get out?' It was a little tough on one’s self esteem," Risbrudt reminisced.
His knack for teaching and connecting with his students developed quickly, though. It is said that if students have a good day, the teacher has a good day — and Risbrudt has had many good days throughout his career.
"I learned early on that if a teacher sets the academic bar of expectations 'high,' the students will work hard to get there. When a teacher lowers that bar, the students will adjust accordingly," he shared. "For many years I have taught all day long and as I walk to my car I glance at my classroom and think to myself 'that was a fun day.'"
It was during his time teaching at Hillcrest that Risbrudt developed a method of chemistry called "Risbrudt Brackets." The method simplified complicated chemistry equations and proved to be beneficial to students as they advanced to college-level courses. In fact, one of Risbrudt's self-proclaimed teaching highlights is having students share with him that they are excelling in college chemistry thanks to the use of Risbrudt Brackets. When Risbrudt exited from Hillcrest, he brought his brackets with him.
In the fall of 2005, Risbrudt began a new adventure across town at Fergus Falls High School. At the close of this school year, the close of Risbrudt's teaching career, he will have taught for 17 years, guiding students through honors chemistry, chemistry and physical science. He also coached football for the Otters from 2005-2012.
"Richard has had the privilege to teach at Hillcrest and at the Kennedy Secondary School," shared his wife, Denise. "We all know that with change comes excitement but change is also hard and it was. As we look back we can see the opportunities and the growth that we developed being a part of both school systems. We are grateful for that."
Risbrudt did not transition between schools alone. Two of his students and football players from Hillcrest followed him to Fergus Falls Public Schools. One of those students was Peter Krog.
When asked why he followed Risbrudt across town, Krog shared that "He instilled confidence in his team and his teams played better because of that. I didn't necessarily understand it at that time; but later in life, with different coaches and managers, I realized that many people tear you down more than they build you up. Coach Risbrudt didn't do that. He gave me confidence in myself."
Now, with over four decades of teaching experience under his belt, Risbrudt shared how things have changed over the years.
"For the first 25 years, I used to wear a tie to school everyday," he reflected. "Students were not allowed to chew gum in class, wear jeans or caps and guys could not have hair over their ears. Today, teachers might chew gum, students can wear jeans that are torn, have hair of different colors, baseball caps (front and back) and wear tennis shoes to prom."
Risbrudt, in fact, had a massive gum jar at Hillcrest that would be brought out for offending students to deposit their gum into in the event that they were caught chewing in class.
Advances in technology and the social and educational benefits of technology have also come a long way.
"When cell phones first came out, if a student brought them into the classroom and were seen by the teacher, they were confiscated, brought to the main office and the student picked them up after school," Risbrudt explained. "Now cell phones, chromebooks (laptop computers) and iPads are needed in class as learning tools."
Thanks to technology, Risbrudt was able to develop and utilize a "flipped classroom." Under this method of teaching, students were able to access lectures at home, on a school bus or while on vacation. Their time in the classroom was spent doing homework so Risbrudt was able to focus on helping students who needed it. "This proved to be a successful way to teach students and they appreciated this learning style. This also allowed me to teach both honors and traditional chemistry students at the same time which helped in scheduling students."
Thinking back, Risbrudt recalls some of his favorite memories, many of which are a declaration of his faith.
"At Hillcrest, it was common to lead devotions or prayer before class and on sports teams. At Fergus, players often prayed in the huddle and before and after a game. These were memorable times with students and players and valuable learning experiences," he reflected.
Regardless of memories, Risbrudt's methods of teaching, connecting and ushering teenagers through their education and football careers made an impact that was noticeable to many.
Risbrudt received recognition and honors on multiple occasions. He received the Ashland Oil Excellence in Education Award, Fergus Falls Teacher of the Year, "Most Influential Teacher” Award, Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Education Award and certificates of recognition for teaching from three Minnesota governors; Rudy Perpich, Arne Carlson and Jesse Ventura. In 1991, Risbrudt won the District 23 boys basketball champion with a 9-man football championship following a decade later, in 2001. In 2017, he was inducted into the Minnesota High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame and, in 2019, was inducted in the Hillcrest Athletics Hall of Fame.
Undeniably, Risbrudt's career is worth noticing.
His wife shared, "Not too many teachers can say that they have had the opportunity to teach in a private school, a public school and to homeschool students. Richard will always be a teacher. He loves working with students and just because he retires, his teaching will not end. He has eight little people who call him 'papa' that always enjoy feeding the birds, exploring the outdoors and doing 'chemistry' with him."
Retirement, though anticipated as something that you work toward, doesn't come without emotions. This is especially true for Risbrudt, who invested so much time into young people.
"I’ll definitely miss seeing the students in class each day," he smiled, "visiting and getting to know each one of them. A person doesn’t teach six classes/day, 5 days/week, for 36 weeks/year for 46 years without enjoying young people! (6 x 5 x 36 x 46 = approximately 49,680 classes.) Teaching has been a calling for me and for that I give God the glory."
With memories of catching students cheating — copying worksheets right down to the name at the top, to joking with students over ripped jeans, Risbrudt is full of appreciation from the duration of his career.
"I’ll always appreciate students writing notes, sending emails or coming back just to say 'thank you' and hearing their stories of how they had gone on to very successful college and post-college careers. This is motivating to a teacher."
Retired from coaching since 2012, Risbrudt shares that he misses the players, traveling to games, the thrill of victory on Friday nights, camaraderie with his coaches and building relationships with his players.
"I am so thankful for those people who came along side of me and helped me to become the teacher and coach that I am today," he explained. "There are too many to mention but being a part of two great school systems has been a gift and I am so appreciative to have had this opportunity in this community to teach many outstanding young people."
As retirement looms ever nearer, both schools that Risbrudt taught and coached at, Hillcrest and Fergus Falls, weighed in on his career.
Brad Hoganson, president at Hillcrest, shared: "Mr. Risbrudt is a legend around Hillcrest! When I came to HLA as a student in 1984, I quickly learned why Coach Risbrudt was a favorite instructor and coach. He always sought to live, teach and coach to the glory of God and for the good of his students. He often took extra time to help students with Chemistry using his famous 'Risbrudt Brackets,' helping athletes understand game plans and strategies and always pointed students to trust in Christ. He was inducted into the Hillcrest Sports Hall of Fame for his commitment to excellence and character with many wins along the way! Congratulations on your retirement Coach!"
High school principal for Fergus Falls Public Schools, Mark Anderson, shared that "Richard has been an amazing addition here at Fergus Falls High School. He has been so great at making relationships with students and getting the best out of them both as a person and within their academics. This connects to his coaching career here also, as our head football coach he set a high standard of service for our football team. He asked a lot of his players both on the field, in the classroom and in our community by having players give their time back in service to Fergus Falls community. We are really excited to be able to honor Richard on Friday, May 27, with our seniors as he leads them on their last walk through Fergus Falls High School, when we are able to celebrate his time as an Otter at our high school. We wish him the best in his retirement with his family and friends and the next part of his life will bring many more positive relationships for those who are able to spend more time with Richard."
For Risbrudt, retirement brings on a renewed focus on family. "I look forward to spending more time with my family (especially my 8 grandchildren) and traveling with my wife to places we have never been! Retirement will be like being in uncharted water for the first time in a very long time but I am ready to set sail."
The Risbrudt family is hosting an open house in honor and celebration of a successful and meaningful career on May 22 at the Fergus Falls YMCA from 2-4 p.m. All are welcome to attend.