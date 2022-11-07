Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that NORWAYintheUSA, a wholesale business that provides fine quality Norwegian products has relocated to Fergus Falls. From apparel by Scandinavian Explorer to flatware, woolens and porcelain, this wholesaler offers a broad range of collections.
Owner Sarah Brunko has owned and operated NORWAYintheUSA for the past four years and recently relocated the business and her family to Fergus Falls. Brunko says, “I’m so happy to be back on the prairie and part of the thriving business community here in Fergus Falls.”
Brunko worked with GFF to receive free and confidential site selection services and continues to utilize their Entrepreneur Initiative to receive one-on-one consulting. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners. To learn more, please visit greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
GFF’s CEO NeTia Bauman said, “Wholesale businesses like Ms. Brunko’s play a crucial role in diversifying and enhancing the impact on our local economy,” she continued, “We are grateful for the opportunity to attract NORWAYintheUSA to Fergus Falls.”
