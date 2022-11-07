NORWAYintheUSA

NORWAYintheUSA owner Sarah Halvorson Brunko smiles with assistant Andrew Halvorson.

 Submitted

Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that NORWAYintheUSA, a wholesale business that provides fine quality Norwegian products has relocated to Fergus Falls. From apparel by Scandinavian Explorer to flatware, woolens and porcelain, this wholesaler offers a broad range of collections.



