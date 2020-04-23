Quilters are coming together during the coronavirus pandemic to help the community by doing what they do best: sewing. Karen Holte of Glende-Nilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Fergus Falls and Diane Grout of Erickson-Smith Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Elbow Lake have come together to make and distribute face masks not only in Otter Tail County, but throughout Minnesota, and have so far delivered over 3,000 masks.
Holte, who is part of the Fergus Falls Evening Quilters, started making masks near the end of March. “I was at the fabric store and I sent a message to Andrew Yaggie, who is our manager, and I said, ‘Should I bring back some fabric for masks?’ and he said yes and I asked for how many, ‘10?’ And he said to bring back a little more for others. That was March 21 and we’ve been making masks everyday since then,” she says.
From that day many Evening Quilters members and other community volunteers have joined in her efforts, including Deb Karsnia who started off making masks for the Minnesota Veterans Home. “I volunteer at the Vets Home one day a week and I sew up there, and then once we got put on hiatus for coming up to volunteer, I was asked by the staff if I would make them some masks. So I researched some patterns and picked out a few things I liked from different patterns and came up with my own, and they liked it so I just started making them,” Karsnia says.
She made about 250 for the Veterans Home and then began making them for others who asked, like her family and neighbors. “When I found out that the Evening Quilters was involved, I thought, I’ll just donate them there because distribution was a problem. I didn’t want to be out running around given the current set of circumstances, so we drop all of our masks, our finished masks, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home,” she says. She’s made about 475 masks total on her own so far.
Holte and Grout, who work on the masks everyday, have sent their masks to nursing homes, home health agencies, fire departments, schools and the county, and sent 500 to Minneapolis Parks and Recreation and are now making batches for a food service in Minneapolis and medical staff at The Red Lake Reservation. “All of this is donation, we don’t ask for any money, people have donated their time and their talent and fabric, thread, needle, pins, we’re very grateful to the local businesses that have donated so that we can put all our effort into making these masks to keep people safe,” says Holte. “We couldn’t do this without the volunteers.”
One volunteer, a 92-year-old woman from New York Mills, donated 120 masks she made on Thursday, her second batch that she’s sent to Glende-Nilson. They’ve also received masks from Rush Lake. Holte says, “People make masks and then they don’t know what to do with them. They can bring them here and we can distribute them.”
The group has masks for men, women and children in a variety of fabrics types and patterns. All fabric is washed and pressed when it comes in, and then it enters a kind of assembly line with volunteers working on different stages of the process, whether it’s folding, cutting, pressing, clipping or sewing. The Glende-Nilson funeral directors also help, occasionally sitting down at the sewing machines to try their hand even though many of them haven’t worked with a sewing machine since middle school home economics.
When they first started, there was a lot of anxiety and uncertainty. “I felt like Chicken Little and the sky was falling,” she says. Getting into a routine of making the masks has been therapeutic for their group, a way to feel productive and engaged and like they’re making a difference. “It’s about the needs of the community and those around us,” she says.
“There’s so little that we can do to help right now, and this is something that I have the ability to do,” says Karsnia. “I’m a quilter and I’ve collected fabric for many years, and I’m finally putting it to good use. That feels good.”
