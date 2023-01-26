Minnesota’s minimum wage was officially raised and took effect Jan 1.
The Department of Labor and Industry stated in a release that the minimum wage was adjusted for inflation and is now $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for small employers. The 90-day training wage for youth under 20 years of age and the youth wage for those under 18 years of age also rose to $8.63 an hour.
While this sounds low to some, according to the state, it is actually higher than the federal minimum-wage, so they advise that employees who are covered by both laws must be paid the higher state minimum wage and it must be applied to all hours worked, whether part time or full time.
The determination of whether or not a business is a large or small employer depends entirely on the business’s combined amount of gross revenue. The basic formula starts with a review of an employer's past four quarterly tax estimates or the previous year audit statement. The business then adds up the gross revenue for the four most recent quarters. Exclude excise taxes that are listed separately. DLI states that if the combined amount of gross revenue is more than $500,000, then that business would have to pay the large employer minimum-wage rate.
For bar and restaurant workers and other service related employees who make tips, DLI states that no employer may take a tip credit against minimum wages and an employee must be paid at least the minimum wage per hour, plus any tips the employee might earn.
Overtime is also strictly regulated in the state. By law, employers are required to pay 1½ times the regular rate of pay for all hours worked more than 48 in a seven-day period. If the employer or employees are federally covered, then overtime must be paid for all hours worked more than 40 in a seven-day period, the department states.
The minimum wage law covers full-time and part-time employees, whether paid hourly rates, commissions, salaries or piece rates even if an employee receives tips. The department also notes that some cities in Minnesota have higher minimum wages than the state minimum wage.
Workers due pay if fired
For employees who have been terminated, the DLI have set specific requirements for how employers pay separated employees their wages. Employees who are terminated, discharged or fired are due all wages and commissions within 24 hours of a written demand for payment to the employer. However, the department states that workers who voluntarily leave or quit, are terminated, discharged or fired, but do not make a written demand, are due all wages and commissions on the next regularly scheduled payday. If the payday is within five days of the last day of work, the employer may have up to 20 days to make the final payment according to the website: dli.mn.gov/final-wages.
Wage theft
In recent years, wage theft laws have been put in place that protect employees. In 2019, the Minnesota Legislature passed the Minnesota Wage Theft Prevention Act to create additional protections for workers, including adding criminal penalties for employers that commit wage theft, which occurs when employers do not pay their workers what is owed them for the work they have performed. For questions specifically related to possible wage theft by an employer, email the DLI Labor Standards at dli.laborstandards@state.mn.us.
For more information about the new minimum wage go to: dli.mn.gov/minwage