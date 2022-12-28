They say that the best things in life are free. This holds true for a tradition that has been established at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
At the prompting of a previous pastor, Jake Anderson, several years ago the church started hosting a free community meal on the third Thursday of each month. The meal is generally held in the fellowship hall at the church, however sometimes in the summer there is a barbecue and the event is held outside on the church grounds.
The church welcomes all for a home cooked meal and some fellowship time with friends and other community members. There are no strings attached – no program and no donation solicitation. The meal is simply a chance for community fellowship and good will.
Pastor Loren Mellum is the senior pastor of Bethlehem and explains that the get togethers are much more than simply a meal: “Community meals at Bethlehem are part of the monthly routine and rhythm of our congregation. It is a time for friendship, a nourishing meal and a welcoming place.”
“It is interesting how we learn to set the table for dinner when we are a child, and as we grow older, we continue to build tables of belonging,” Mellum continues. “One thing I’ve noticed about people who come to the meal is a genuine thankfulness and friendliness.”
Mellum notes that while the program takes coordination and dedicated volunteers, the church always has people step up to the plate for the event: “Every time we think there is no cook for the monthly meal a kitchen crew steps up. We all know the kitchen is crew is a fun team to be on!”
“This is a meaningful good neighbor ministry,” Mellum emphasized.
The meal is served from 5 — 6 p.m. and is buffet style, so people can come anytime within that hour and be served. The church is located at 102 West Junius Avenue. Community members who are interested in getting more information or would like to know the menu for the month can contact the church office at 218-736-5614.
