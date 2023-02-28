Congratulations to the Otter girls hockey team! Their thrilling overtime victory over River Lakes in front of a packed arena in the section championship created great lifelong memories as did their double overtime clash with South St. Paul in the opening round of the state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. Ultimately, they played for the consolation championship falling in a hard fought game to Mankato East. They are wonderful ambassadors of our school and community and we are very proud of them. It was a great season!



