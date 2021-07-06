The Heartshakers, Nashville’s premier Tom Petty cover band, is coming to Fergus Falls on Sunday, July 11 as part of A Center for the Arts’(AC4TA) Sunday concerts at Kirkbride Park.
The band has known each other since the mid-1990s and has a lot of combined experience under their collective belts.
“We have played together on stage at different points in our career,” explained Mark Childers, bass player for The Heartshakers, who is currently on tour with Carrie Underwood. Jonathan Hamby, keyboard player, has also toured with Underwood, though now is touring with Amy Grant. Lead singer, Ty Smith, is a drummer who has played with Ronnie Milsap, Easton Corbin and more. Greg Hagan, lead guitarist, is the musical director for LeAnn Rimes.
The Heartshakers were booked by Mark Schultz for “Music on the Mountain” in 2020, but the event was cancelled due to COVID-19. Schultz asked the group if they would be willing to perform in 2021, and once they agreed the wheels were set in motion. The Heartshakers were introduced to Amy Stearns, who in turn introduced them to Michael Burgraff of AC4TA.
“Now we get to look forward to Fergus Falls!” exclaimed Childers, who stated they are looking forward to meeting the people of Fergus Falls. “We have heard that there are some serious Petty fans there and can’t wait to share that with them!”
Childers shared that there are a few surprises in store for concertgoers.
“It’s a Tom Petty Experience so that may mean more than just playing the hits!”
The Heartshakers take the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. Attendees are required to bring their own seating. Tickets are available by contacting AC4TA or purchasing tickets online at fergusarts.org.
