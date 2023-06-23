MEMORIAL

This memorial for Tyler Wohlers was placed along Highway 78 between Battle Lake and Ottertail.

 

It was a terrible night in July of 2018 for family members of Tyler Wohlers after they learned he was struck by a vehicle and died while walking along Highway 78 between Battle Lake and Ottertail.



