It was a terrible night in July of 2018 for family members of Tyler Wohlers after they learned he was struck by a vehicle and died while walking along Highway 78 between Battle Lake and Ottertail.
Family and friends of Wohlers wanted to honor his memory, but also make a lasting change for others. His grandfather, Bernie Steeves wanted to do something that would prevent this from happening again.
In response to this terrible tragedy and working with the family, Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) helped secure critical funding for bonding projects in Otter Tail County, including $55,000 for the Tyler Wohlers Memorial Trail. Rep. Tom Murphy (R-Underwood) served as the chief author of the bill on the House side. This new funding will be essential to completing the total trail construction project.
"Sen. Rasmusson was instrumental in securing the funding necessary to get the Tyler Wohlers Memorial Trail project underway," Ronald Grobeck, Mayor of Ottertail, said. "The City of Ottertail is immensely grateful for Jordan's continued leadership, and we would like to thank him for serving as a strong voice for our community and its needs."
Rasmusson said he felt obligated to see the funding for the trail come through after overwhelming public support: “I was happy to use my position as a member of the Senate Capital Investment Committee to secure this funding for our community. Tyler’s family and friends have played a central role in making the Tyler Wohlers Memorial Trail a reality, and I continue to be amazed by the outpouring of community support for this project. With the construction of this new trail, we will ensure that there is a safe place to walk along Highway 78 and enjoy Pelican Bay.”
The new trail will ensure pedestrians can safely walk along this highway from the south of Ottertail to the Pelican Bay Fishing Pier.
"Over the last three years, we have worked hard to secure the funds needed to complete this trail," Steeves said. "Now, with the final funds, we will be able to reach our goal to honor Tyler and provide a lasting trail for his family and friends along with a safe place for everyone to walk along and enjoy! Thanks so much to Jordan and Tom for their support!"
With the strong support of the communities of Ottertail and Wahpeton, Wohlers' family, friends, businesses and organizations, $178,832 has already been collected over the past several years. Rasmusson is working with community leaders to put in additional state funding requests for this project.
"The Tyler Wohler Memorial Trail will allow kids to safely walk along busy Highway 78 to fish on the first-class fishing pier on Pelican Bay and get to the DNR public access. The new funding carried us over the top and will be fundamental to getting the memorial trail project to the finish line," Grobeck concluded.
Construction of the trail is expected to begin in the spring of 2024. Project timeline updates will be shared at cityofottertail.com.