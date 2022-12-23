Bob Welle of Fergus Falls and two friends had a truly memorable experience on an Alaskan moose hunt in 2005 where they met a storied local known as “River Mike."
Welle’s son, Mike, was a soldier stationed in Fairbanks at the time and his superior officer was an experience moose hunter in that area. Mike asked him to set up a moose hunt for himself, his dad and two other friends from Minnesota; the major said he’d be happy to do that, but due to their deployment schedule overseas, Mike wasn’t able to make the trip, leaving Bob and his two friends to take on adventure.
When the group arrived in Fairbanks, Bob gained his boat license and the crew headed out east to the Middle Chena River. Each day they would travel away from their camp, they would notice a white tent up a nearby mountain about a half-mile away. The hunters experienced five days of no luck and while taking a break to fish for the abundant arctic grayling in the river, they encountered a man on the opposite side of the river that welcomed the group over to his tent.
They reached the man’s camp and were shocked at the simplicity of the setup, which consisted of a double-wall tent with a small wood stove, two bunks and candles for lighting. He said that people called him “River Mike” and that he lived there all year long; “River Mike” travelled to Alaska in 1984 after becoming “totally tired” of doing bodywork and with little knowledge of the region headed north for a new life.
“He told us that the highway was three miles north as the crow flies and that he got his information from a portable radio,” Bob recalls. “The radio station notified all the people living in the bush if they had mail or packages – if so, he would take his dogs, sled and go cross country to get his parcels.”
Bob explains that “River Mike” said he lives on $500 a year, money he uses to buy batteries and gas for his chainsaw; he also utilizes sphagnum mass for toilet paper and sells varnished pieces of bark adorned with calligraphy for extra money.
“Well, we didn’t score a moose, but had experiences that we will never forget,” Bob continues. “And we did bring home a bit of bark with calligraphy on it.”
Bob says that Mike ended up returning home safely from overseas: “We thank God and our country for the freedoms we have to do the things we love!”
