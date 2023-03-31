It can be a recruiting tool for hiring future police officers and it’s called the "Community Officer Service" program.
Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren detailed the program to the Fergus Falls City Council at their Mar. 29 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Bergren said the goal is to hire up to four part-time temporary officers.
“The Community Service Officer and the Tuition Reimbursement program really kind of go hand in hand. They’re a recruitment tool for us. When I started in the police department back in 1995, there were probably 250 to 300 applicants, with at that time only three openings. The last time we advertised a position last fall we had zero and we’re not alone. Agencies across not only Minnesota, but really across the nation are having that same problem,” explained Bergren.
Bergren also described how that had been doing more active recruiting at colleges and universities and learning things along the way. He said they have to capture people a lot earlier in their educational process in order to recruit them to the department.
Bergen also stated that they also want to start looking at more of a “home grown” workforce and attracting local people to work in the department and how these types of programs are a great recruitment tool.
As far as the reimbursement program, Bergren stated they need to be competitive to create interest in the positions.
“Currently the city’s policy applies to full time employees, we’ve been kind of working through this and really the reimbursement part is kind of like the G.I. Bill (in the military), if you sign on with our organization, you give us two years, we’re going to maybe give you $2,000 to help pay for your educational costs. If you give us up to fours it’s $5,000. We want to help them. We want to attract them to our organization and by signing that commitment, once they become members of our agency … we’re hoping to keep these people long term,” said Bergren.
A resolution was also offered supporting the "Pathways to Policing" program which would allow for tuition reimbursements for newly hired police officers who sign a service commitment. The community service officer positions would also be eligible for participation in the city’s tuition reimbursement program.
Also discussed was a new plan to better address all aspects of wellness from physical and mental health for officers that would address their financial and spiritual well-being.
Bergren also explained how the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust is also pushing for agencies to develop a wellness plan to support public safety officers and also reduce risks being assumed by the Insurance Trust.
The proposed wellness plan would bring the Fergus Falls Police Department into compliance with pending legislation specifically regarding public safety officers wellness.
Among other items discussed at the meeting, council members were given an overview of the work that had been done regarding the Surface Water Assessment plan.
The assessment was done by the Minnesota Department of Health and Braun Intertec based out of Minneapolis. Groundwater planner Dan Disrud gave a presentation detailing the state of the city’s water supply and what needed to be done to protect that resource.
Another item discussed included a resolution supporting the addition of five acres of city-owned land being transferred to Oak Grove Cemetery for future expansion on the city’s far east side.
City Administrator Andrew Bremseth discussed how this expansion had already been discussed by stakeholders, including Oak Grove Cemetery Board President Steve Emerson and Buzz Lundeen for the better part of thirty or so years about how the proposed expansion would benefit both the city and the cemetery.
All items were approved to be added as resolutions for the next regular city council meeting scheduled for Apr. 3, at 5:30 p.m.