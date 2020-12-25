The Lifestyles section is usually home to news about the local community, reporting on what people are up to, what events are happening and what you can get involved in. This year, unfortunately, a lot of what is normally covered disappeared amid the pandemic, such as museum galleries, artist shows, concerts and fairs. Many of this year’s top stories come from before the statewide lockdown, events in January, February and early March that were unaffected by COVID-19. It’s interesting to look back at them now and realize that, for many of us, that might have been our last indoor concert or the last art exhibit we visited. Further down the list we get to those virtual events that have become a staple of 2020 and the two hobbies that dominated the year: cooking and baking.
1. “A fictional Fergus Falls makes a literary debut” - April
Joe Berman, a writer who’s lived in New England for the last 20 years, stayed connected with his Minnesotan roots by setting his first novel in a fictionalized version of Fergus Falls. Titled “Fergus Falls,” the book makes references to Minnesota heroes like Walter Mondale and Rudy Boschwitz although the fictional Fergus Falls bares little resemblance to its namesake. Still, the single visit Berman made to Fergus Falls years ago had such an effect on him that, in addition to using it as the setting and title of his novel, he also has an online blog titled the Fergus Falls Review.
2. “Keeping the past alive: Artist continues 18th-century Scandinavian traditions” - January
Grand Forks-based artist Pieper Fleck Bloomquist specializes in traditional Swedish and Norwegian styles of art. Her exhibit, “Pieper Fleck Bloomquist: Rosemaling and Dalmalning in the Modern Age,” came to Kaddatz Galleries in January, featuring a combination of contemporary subject matter with an art style that is nearly three centuries old. Bloomquist works on mediums like wooden furniture, canvas and jute and has studied the intricacies of each art style so that her work can be faithful, modern representations.
3. “Leading ladies: Performance pays tribute to three country music stars” - January
On Feb. 7 this year, A Center for Arts hosted Legendary Ladies of Country Music. The performance featured three musical actresses playing the roles of Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton. With authentic costumes and a lot of research, the show was an imagining of what it might have been like to see Cline, Lynn and Parton perform together.
4. “Immersive art: New resident artist creates VR art videos” - November
The Springboard for the Arts Hinge Arts residency program kept going through the pandemic, though artists were unable to come stay in Fergus Falls like they normally would. Instead, artists held the traditional meet and greet potluck through Zoom and worked remotely. It’s apt, then, that artist Abby Thompson is on this list, since Thompson is a video artist working with film and emergent technology like virtual reality (VR) and 360-degree video. For their residency, Thompson worked on creating a VR piece that explores fear and anxiety.
5. “‘Quilt not quilt’: Kaddatz Galleries exhibit explores abandoned needlework” - March
“Quilt Not Quilt: The Afterlife” was a unique exhibit at Kaddatz Galleries this past March that featured the work of 12 artists exploring the idea and significance of quilts, especially secondhand quilts. They were asked by Jerry McClelland, former professor at the University of Minnesota and abandoned art collector, to think about where the quilts came from, who made them, where the materials may have come from, what it means to pull apart this artwork to make something new and what quilts have meant to them personally. The result was an exhibit featuring books with paper made from quilts, mixed media pieces, photography, printmaking and even an anthology of poems called “Stitch by Stitch.”
6. “First year success: Underwood High School student champions debate program” - January
In January this year, Underwood High School senior Kindra Peterson made it to the state championship in debate, even though this was the inaugural year of the debate program at Underwood.
7. “Heritage and form: Valentine opens exhibit at M State” - February
Local artist Nancy XiaoRong Valentine showcased her art series “Endless Scroll” at M State this past February, featuring ink on rice paper paintings of the female form.
8. “I’ll be home for Christmas: Holiday tour comes to FF virtually” - November
Tonic Sol-fa and Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience, A Center for the Arts’ first outdoor COVID concert, “came back” for the holidays with a live online performance specially tailored for Fergus Falls in November.
9. “Artists helping artists: LRAC program gives artists career development and networking” - February
Alongside Valentine’s “Endless Scroll” exhibit at M State was Lake Region Arts Council (LRAC) cohort gallery, featuring the work of artists who participated in the LRAC Artist Cohort program aimed at helping artists develop business, marketing and networking skills.
10. Recipes
Recipes took over the Lifestyles section this year as many of us spent some of our lockdown time reacquainting ourselves with our kitchens. Community celebrities, area residents and Daily Journal staff provided their own spin on recipe favorites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.