A lifetime of memories

Harold Duebbert with one of his hand-carved and painted pintail hunting blocks. A lifetime waterfowler, Duebbert's extensive journals have culminated in "My Lifetime Among Waterfowl," a book ultimately finished and bound by a group of his longtime friends and fellow hunters. 

 Submitted | Jim Piehl

Harold Duebbert was a Fergus Falls resident who had a passion for waterfowl that began from a very early age. From tagging along the old river hunters on the Missouri River near Wellington, Mo. where he grew up, his passion eventually developed into carving and painting his own working decoys at a young age as well. What really makes his story special, however, are the meticulous journals he kept of all his hunts.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?