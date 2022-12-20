Harold Duebbert with one of his hand-carved and painted pintail hunting blocks. A lifetime waterfowler, Duebbert's extensive journals have culminated in "My Lifetime Among Waterfowl," a book ultimately finished and bound by a group of his longtime friends and fellow hunters.
Harold Duebbert was a Fergus Falls resident who had a passion for waterfowl that began from a very early age. From tagging along the old river hunters on the Missouri River near Wellington, Mo. where he grew up, his passion eventually developed into carving and painting his own working decoys at a young age as well. What really makes his story special, however, are the meticulous journals he kept of all his hunts.
“These are not just a record of the number of birds he harvested, but they include many insightful observations about the natural world around him during his adventures,” explains Jim Piehl, a close friend of Duebbert. “His journals are truly a treasure.”
Piehl explains that after he wrote “Wildfowling in Dakota 1873-1903,” Deubbert decided he wanted to write a book based on his hunting journals. He wrote a first draft and shared it with his friend and former co-worker Jerry Serie who had taken a job transfer to Maryland.
When Duebbert finished writing that first draft, he hired Katy Fjestad in Fergus Falls to type it and also put it on a CD. Soon after, Duebbert began having health problems that prevented him from doing anymore hunting, while also leaving him unable to continue with revising the manuscript.
Piehl explains that when his wife, June, could no longer take care of him at home he moved into the Pioneer Home in Fergus Falls: “When I would visit him there, I always asked him about the manuscript and told him that Serie and I would love to help him finish it. His enthusiasm had reached a low point by that time, but he reluctantly told me that I could find the manuscript in an old wooden box.”
Piehl knew that box as he had seen it many times when he visited the couple when they lived near Lake Charles in Fergus Falls: “That box had made the move to the senior living apartment where they had moved to. When I located the box, there was the manuscript and CD just as he had left them.”
Piehl knew that Duebbert had wanted another friend and former co-worker, Gary Pearson, to be the editor of the book once he had finished writing it; Pearson, Serie, Duebbert and Piehl had all worked at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Northern Prairie Wildlife Research Center in Jamestown.
While collaborating with Duebberts other friends, Piehl also made countless trips to Duebbert’s apartment, searching through his extensive files and thousands of photographs that were considered for the final edition. After revising and editing the manuscript at least 10 times, the draft was then sent to Windfeather Press in Bismarck for printing and publishing.
The group had so hoped that they could get a copy of the finished book into Duebbert’s hands while he was still alive, but it wasn’t to be. Duebbert died Jan. 18, 2022, knowing that his longtime friends would carry his beloved book across the finish line.
“My Lifetime Among Waterfowl” is printed and is currently being bound. Preorders are available the website now, with shipping possibly starting later this month: haroldfduebbert.com.
