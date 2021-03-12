Restoration. Collaboration. Development. For the past 27 years, Fergus Falls Public Schools (FFPS) and the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center (PWLC) have encompassed those terms, working closely with one another on a continual basis in a mutually beneficial partnership.
From helping to restore the prairie and wetlands to developing environmental curriculum and performances to field trips and other activities at the PWLC, FFPS has visited the center anywhere from daily to annually, depending on grade level. On March 8, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced in a release that FFPS was one recipient of their second annual Conservation Partner of the Year Award.
“The Fergus Falls Public School District is very honored to have been selected for the Conservation Partner of the Year Award,” said Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake. “This recognition is a reflection of collaborative efforts spanning over 25 years to bring experiential environmental education to our students. Through this partnership, our students develop a much deeper knowledge of and appreciation for the world around them.”
The partnership has benefited students, as field-based education is likely to positively impact a student’s decision-making and actions throughout their life. On the flip side, the students help provide the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with a mode by which to meet its mission.
According to the release, visitor services manager Joanne Ryan stated, “The administrators, teachers, and support staff of the Fergus Falls School District have been unflagging in their dedication to the education and conservation concepts supporting the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center.”
“This meaningful partnership created increasing demand for environmental education services, shaping who we are and how we operate, impacting thousands of students annually,” added instructional systems specialist Molly Stoddard.
Over the course of their partnership, PWLC and FFPS have completed many projects, including biology camps and workshops, greenhouse projects which were then planted on the prairie, and interactions with outside entities, such as hosting the governor’s deer opener or hosting Environthon competitions.
“ISD 544 employees bring innovation, passion, and a growing exuberance for nature to the table, and they share that with us and others. We are so at ease with them. Our relationship is meaningful and special beyond any others we enjoy,” stated environmental education specialist Teresa Jaskiewicz.
“The conservation partnership award was developed to recognize the outstanding contributions of others that contribute to conservation,” explained Ryan. “The school district has been a stalwart partner throughout the years.”
The partnership between PWLC and FFPS is ongoing.
