A grant application was recently submitted by the Otter Tail County Solid Waste Department to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that would give other areas of the county access to a single-sort recycling bin. While the grant would assist in the transition process, it is expected to take a few years – most likely rolled-out in stages within different communities and rural areas of the county.
Solid waste director Chris McConn said single-sort recycling for the whole county has been a goal for a while.
“This is the next step in our master plan’s schedule of goals. It is one of the top priorities we heard from citizens. This grant round from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is a great opportunity to get started on this project,” explained McConn.
The Solid Waste Department submitted the grant application last month that would support planning efforts for helping Otter Tail County make the transition.
Currently, only Fergus Falls and Perham offer curbside single-sort recycling, while the rest of the county offers drop-off sites for separated recycling. Notice of the grant award will come later this spring.
Public information officer Cedar Walters said it will take a couple of years to implement it and roll it out. Whether it will be the same type of system that Fergus Falls and Perham are using with the one bin will be part of the planning process.
“It’s a really big project, this is still something that was already in the works, but the grant will enable us to get started sooner,” she explained.
“When we completed the solid waste master plan last year, the single-sort or curbside recycling, or some system that’s more accessible for county residents, was identified as a high priority. So, we just want to recognize and know that we should be working towards it because our residents are going to want it,” said Walters.
Walters said access to more options for better recycling infrastructure is a big topic of interest for people.
Another aspect of the county-wide effort will be enhanced education on what goes in the bins, and what does not.
“In general, overall, the majority of what goes in the recycling bins is what should be in there. There are still really common mistakes people sometimes make. One of the biggest is still bagging their recycling, or still wanting to recycle plastic bags in the single sort recycling bin when really the only programs that exist for those are drop off sites at some stores in the county, and through the area Lion’s Clubs that have been leading the effort on that locally,” explained Walters.
The Otter Tail County recycling program currently collects and processes 4,500 tons of recyclable material every year. Transitioning to single-sort would make recycling for rural residents easier and would be expected to increase collection of recyclables by another 2,000 tons per year. Single-sort recycling was identified as a top priority for residents during completion of the Solid Waste Master Plan last year.
For more information about the Solid Waste Department the recycling program visit ottertailcountymn.us/department/solid-waste.