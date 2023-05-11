May is Foster Care Month and a great time to learn about foster care in Otter Tail County. Foster families provide a temporary home for children while they wait to reunite with their parents or until a permanent plan is made. These families play a vital role in helping children heal and grow.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?