This year has been a big one for changes. From COVID-19 to the protests around the country, the events of 2020 have brought to the fore a number of issues and challenges facing the United States, one of which is how groups have been marginalized and underrepresented and the damage that lack of voice and visibility has caused. The Fergus Falls Library has seen some changes this year, too, and one of its main focuses has been making the library more inclusive and welcoming of everyone in the community.
Katelyn Boyer, adult services librarian, recently attended a virtual session, “Serving the Trandgender Community: It’s More Than Just Bathrooms,” from the American Library Association, aimed at teaching how libraries can better serve transgender and nonbinary patrons. “It’s really important to the library that we’re an inclusive place that feels welcoming to everyone and especially the LGBT community,” said Boyer.
The session has encouraged Boyer to develop some actions she can take to make the library a friendlier and more inclusive place. “I’ve been reaching out to local LGBTQ groups and I’ve gotten some suggestions … that we’re going to put in place,” she said. Some of those suggestions include working on pronouns and gender neutral language, sharing information with staff and looking for training to share with them, adapting an “All Are Welcome” sign and including LGBTQ stories in library displays and recommended reading lists for all ages and sections.
The most valuable thing she learned, Boyer says, is, “how important it is not to silence stories and to make sure stories are available and promoted and not hidden.” With fewer stories published by LGBTQ authors, people have to put effort into finding them. She says, “They are there, but they are marginalized. You have to have intention to change that.”
The changes are part of a number of inclusivity initiatives the library is undertaking. “We want to make sure there aren’t barriers to using the library,” said Gail Hedstrom, library director. Friends of the Library has been offering bus passes for people to use Otter Express to get to the library so that transportation isn’t a barrier; the library has eliminated late fees so people don’t need to worry about the financial stress of forgetting about a book they borrowed; the library has also partnered with local groups working on diversity and equity and now run a monthly social justice book club that addresses issues like race, politics, gender and more.
“The library is for everyone,” Hedstrom stresses. “I think sometimes there’s sometimes perceptions of barriers, like maybe, ‘I can’t come to the library because my children will be too loud.’ No, that’s no longer an issue, libraries are hands-on learning environments.”
Issues of inclusivity and accessibility have always been important to the library but this year, also Hedstrom’s first year as director, has seen those ideas turn into actions. “Everyone who works here, they’ve been thinking about these things for a long time and they had been working on them previously, it just sometimes takes awhile to bring everything to fruition,” Hedstrom said.
Boyer and Hedstrom says the library sees a lot of diversity that average residents may not see regularly about town, and they believe that it’s important for everybody to think beyond the borders of the city, state or country. “It is so important to have that world view and not just a local view,” Hedstrom said. “... a lot of people think Fergus isn’t so diverse, I just encourage people to hang out here for an afternoon and just see how really diverse our community is. It’s beautiful.”
As a transgender individual living in Fergus myself, I really appreciate these efforts. I never knew if I was allowed at our public library or not, I mean, there wasn't a sign saying so... I just assumed I'd get beaten senseless immediately after walking through the front door so I never tried. *shrug* Anyway, I'm glad that I can go check out some LGBT literature now! I'll enjoy my copy of "Shortest Way Home" by Pete Buttigieg. UwU *noises*
Looks like I won't be going to the library any time soon.
