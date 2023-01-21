The life of Charles Beck will be celebrated at Kaddatz Galleries on Jan. 28 from 2-5 p.m. The gallery will also be exhibiting much of the revered local artist's work, celebrating what would have been Beck's 100th birthday.
According to a recent press release from Kaddatz Galleries in Fergus Falls, an open house birthday party celebrating the artist Charles Beck will be held on Jan. 28 from 2 to 5 p.m. Beck would have turned 100 this month and in celebration of the profound artist, a program beginning at 3 p.m. will feature storytelling by those who have been personally inspired and influenced by Beck.
The release from the Kaddatz goes on to detail the artist's amazing and influential life and work: Beck was born in Fergus Falls in 1923. He began drawing as a teenager and continued his pursuit as an artist through his years as a student at Concordia College in Moorhead. At Concordia, he played football and basketball and worked as an illustrator for the college newspaper. He majored in art and his college years were most influenced by his art instructor Cyrus Running and football coach, Jake Christiansen.
He and his wife, Joyce, were married in 1948 in Fergus Falls. They spent their first two years of marriage in Iowa City where Beck earned his master’s degree in art at the University of Iowa in 1950.
Apart from his college education and years in the military service where he was trained as a pilot, Beck spent nearly his entire professional career in Fergus Falls. After the couple’s time in Iowa, Beck returned to Fergus Falls and started a sign painting enterprise doing work for local businesses – experience he used later as a teacher to help students learn proper brush technique. While his early years explored a wide array of subject matter, he later developed a focus on the natural beauty of the regional landscape.
During the open house, guests will have the chance to view the Kaddatz’ first in a series of “Year of Beck” exhibits, this one titled “C. Beck: Beginnings.” The show runs through Apr. 1, displaying rarely shown early drawings from Beck’s years as a student and in the military, a selection of his first paintings and a first woodcut print.
In total, the “Year of Beck” will include five differently themed exhibits within the Kaddatz’s Studio K and Main Gallery. Additionally, the M State campus in Fergus Falls will host an art exhibit featuring its collection of Beck works and a second show collaborating with the Fergus Falls Public Library displaying works from five of Beck’s former students currently producing art. The Rourke Art Gallery + Museum in Moorhead will hold two exhibitions during the year and will send a touring exhibit to select North Dakota communities in 2023.
Later in 2023, a collection of workshops, community art tables, popup mural displays and other events will help participants explore various aspects of creating, experiencing, and collecting art. Hands-on classes will teach participants basic techniques of printmaking.
The “Year of Beck” birthday party is open to the public and there is no admission charge. Refreshments will be served. A full schedule of events and updates are found by visiting kaddatzgalleries.org.
