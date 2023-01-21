Charles Beck, self portrait, 1952

The life of Charles Beck will be celebrated at Kaddatz Galleries on Jan. 28 from 2-5 p.m. The gallery will also be exhibiting much of the revered local artist's work, celebrating what would have been Beck's 100th birthday. 

 Submitted | Kaddatz Galleries

According to a recent press release from Kaddatz Galleries in Fergus Falls, an open house birthday party celebrating the artist Charles Beck will be held on Jan. 28 from 2 to 5 p.m. Beck would have turned 100 this month and in celebration of the profound artist, a program beginning at 3 p.m. will feature storytelling by those who have been personally inspired and influenced by Beck.



