Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) has received a prestigious recognition for his efforts and achievements in the Minnesota State Legislature.
The League of Minnesota Cities recognized Rasmusson, along with 35 other state lawmakers, as 2023 Legislators of Distinction.
The league states in a release that chosen legislators are honored for specific actions that aided efforts of Minnesota cities during the past year’s state legislative session and are approved annually by the league’s board of directors in recognition of the collaboration of state and city officials needed to successfully serve shared communities and meet the unique needs of rural, urban, and suburban residents across Minnesota.
It is important to note that the league doesn’t just hand out awards to every legislator. To be eligible legislators must be generally and reasonably accessible to league representatives, along with seeking input on issues of importance to cities, listening to league concerns and being receptive to league-provided information on issues. In addition, sponsoring and/or supporting league initiatives and most importantly speaking out on behalf of the interest of cities and demonstrating the importance of partnership between the state and member cities.
“It is a privilege to receive this recognition from the League of Minnesota Cities,” Rasmusson said. “Thank you to our local elected officials and their staff for strong advocacy on behalf of our area. I always appreciate the opportunity to partner with state and community leaders on policies that benefit Greater Minnesota.”
The league said, ”Sen. Rasmusson was instrumental in securing bipartisan support for legislation to address public safety duty disability trends related to post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which was one of the league’s 2023 legislative priorities. Further, he regularly checked in with league staff to identify and understand city issues in a wide range of legislation. As part of the conference committee for the adult-use cannabis bill, Sen. Rasmusson supported numerous local control provisions contained in the Senate bill.”
The league said award winners received a letter of appreciation and a certificate. A copy of the acknowledgement letter was also sent to the mayor of each city in the legislator’s district.
For more information on the award or to follow the efforts of the League of Minnesota Cities, visit lmc.org.
