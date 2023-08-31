National Food Bank Day is Sept. 1. A day when we honor volunteers and those organizations who make food banks a refuge for those in need.
"The need is even greater now with high food prices and inflation driving up the price of everything," said Jerry Fletcher, director of the Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf.
“We have more clients then we’ve had before (in previous years). We buy from North Country Food Bank, a very large food bank. We buy a lot here locally from the stores and our food costs have increased by about 30% a month,” said Fletcher.
Fletcher said they currently are serving about 320 family units on a monthly basis.
That number is staggering when you consider that in 2003, just 20 years ago, they were only serving usually about 60 families per month
“We rely on the generosity of the community, businesses, organizations and churches in the area; we also don’t get any local or state or federal funding. It’s all donations,” added Fletcher.
Fletcher stressed that everyone that works at the food shelf from Fletcher himself and on down are all volunteers.
“People assume some of us are paid and we’re not. Everyone’s a volunteer here,” said Fletcher.
Fletcher took over the directorship of the organization in 2015. In addition to food donations they receive cash donations can also go a long way.
The Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf is open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. On the third Wednesday of the month they are open until 6 p.m. Besides Fergus Falls, the food shelf serves Dalton, Underwood, Maine, Erhard, Elizabeth and the Otter Tail side of Rothsay.
According to nationaltoday.com there are a few ways to observe National Food Bank Day which include supporting your local food bank. Sometimes donating money can be a way to help, as well as food donations. Whatever your form of support, it will be greatly appreciated.
Another way to help is by posting to social media using the hashtag #NationalFoodBankDay creates more awareness.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone