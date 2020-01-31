Making the transition from education to journalism can be a leap, but for Fergus Falls Daily Journal reporter Johanna Armstrong it has just been one part of a longer journey. On Thursday, a roll of the dice that Armstrong took a few years ago paid off as she was named the winner of the Dave Pyle New Journalist Award at the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association’s convention.
“It’s a little hard to believe because I don’t feel like I did anything special, I just did my job,” Armstrong said, “but it feels nice to have my hardwork and this writing, that I pour a lot of myself into, be recognized. I think it’s a great encouragement to keep doing what I’m doing and a sign that I made the right choice in pursuing what I’m most passionate about. I loved teaching and I found it very fulfilling, but I feel like my talents are put to best use in writing.”
Born in Venezuela, Armstrong immigrated to the United States 28 years ago and became a U.S. citizen. Her passion for writing led her to write a weekly column for the St. Cloud Times while in high school.
“The St. Cloud Times put out a call that they were looking for ‘young writers’ to do a column under the banner ‘Young Guns’ and I possibly misunderstood what they meant by young. I was the only high schooler chosen with three college students, and we were each assigned a week each month to do our columns. We were asked to focus on local issues so I wrote about things like the opening of the city’s first skate park, and then I also wrote about national issues and things that were on my mind as a student,” Armstrong said.
Her initial path carried into the world of education where she received her bachelor’s degree in Chinese language and culture, and media and cultural studies from Macalester College, before obtaining a master’s degree from Concordia University in Irvine California in international studies with a focus on education.
During this time, Armstrong would begin teaching English at the Pinghe School in Jinquiao, Pudong in Shanghai, China. At the time, she felt that teaching was her calling but after a few years still had the bug to write and create. This led her to go back to school and obtain a master’s degree in communications with an emphasis in journalism innovation from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication.
Armstrong would join The Daily Journal in March of 2019 and has harnessed her skills as both a writer and a reporter. While being assigned mostly to arts and entertainment, Armstrong branched out and wrote investigative, educational and hard news pieces. This is not lost on her colleagues.
“We are nothing but proud of Johanna,” managing editor Zach Stich said. “When I first met her, I was blown away by her presentation and confidence in a newsroom setting. She has developed into a great writer and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for her.”
Journal wins MNA awards
The Daily Journal also received awards for best editorial page as a whole and excellence in advertising.
“We have a lot of great columnists that submit works to our editorial page, including community members that voice their concerns through our letters to the editor,” Stich said.
As for advertising, it was a collective effort.
“The advertising department at The Daily Journal is very proud of this award,” assistant advertising manager Mary Sieling said. “This award is shared with everyone at The Journal because the advertising staff cannot do their job without the assistance of the graphic designer, the newsroom, our classified department and our customer service. We are team working together to make the newspaper great!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.