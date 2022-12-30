The Beck legacy

Charles Beck, one of the most recognized artists in Minnesota, was born in Fergus Falls in 1923. In the coming year, the Kaddatz Galleries and many other partners in the area will honor the legacy of Charles Beck who would have turned 100 this coming January.

Few have profoundly influenced people’s impressions of their natural surroundings as Charles Beck. As an artist, educator and community leader, Beck left a rich visual legacy to Fergus Falls and West Central Minnesota.



