Greater Fergus Falls is pleased to announce the opening of AB&C Emporium, a new retail store located at 25162 County Highway 88, north of Fergus Falls. The retail store offers a wide variety of new and used educational and office furniture, equipment, sewing machines and more.
Owners Craig and Barb Bryan relocated from the Twin Cities Metro area in 2021 and recently opened a retail emporium in Fergus Falls with plans to host a grand opening on Mar. 1.
Mr. Bryan said, “Since buying our home in May of 2021, we have been treated nothing but wonderfully by our new friends and neighbors in the Fergus Falls and surrounding area. It is our hope to give back to our new community and friends with quality goods and products at a deeply discounted price.”
Like many others, the Bryan’s utilized GFF's free and confidential one-on-one consulting services to assist with their start-up needs as well as site selection. Learn more about the Entrepreneur Initiative at greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
GFF's Patricia Wahl said, "It's exciting to see another local entrepreneur fill a vacant property, like the Brian family, who is looking forward to giving back to the community by supporting local businesses.”
AB&C Emporium’s hours are Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Stay in-the-know by visiting their facebook page @abcemporiumfergusfalls or calling 218-998-3400.
