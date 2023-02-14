All smiles

From left to right: Brad Gunderson, Barb Bryan, Kaitlyn Walsh and Aaron Drake.

 Submitted

Greater Fergus Falls is pleased to announce the opening of AB&C Emporium, a new retail store located at 25162 County Highway 88, north of Fergus Falls. The retail store offers a wide variety of new and used educational and office furniture, equipment, sewing machines and more.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?