A Center for the Arts is hosting its third outdoor concert this summer on Saturday, Aug. 22 with all-female country group Farewell Angelina. They will have two performances at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Grey Duck Grill behind the Bigwood Event Center in Fergus Falls.
Although their first outdoor concert sold tickets at $50 per car, the Farewell Angelina show will allow guests to purchase individual tickets. “We went to individual prices, student prices and car load prices, so whatever works best, that’s what you get to do,” says executive director of A Center for the Arts, Michael Burgraff. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth or $50 per carload. Tickets are sold in advance but, if there are spaces left, people can purchase tickets on location that night using cash or check only.
There are also some changes to car parking. Cars can park in the back and concert goers can set their chairs in a parking space in the first couple of rows. “We’re going to reserve the first couple of rows, and they can bring their chairs and sit in their parking spots so they will be socially distanced with the lines on the floor, but they can get out and get closer to the stage and watch from their chairs; or they can park their cars and sit in front of their cars; or they can bring their truck and either sit in it or put it in backward and sit in the beds of their trucks. There are a number of different seating options,” Burgraff says.
Grey Duck Grill will also have burgers and brats available to purchase at the concert, as well as soft drinks and chips.
Farewell Angelina has primarily performed as an opening act for big names in country western music but their single “Ghosts” from their 2019 album “Women & Wine” made it to number one on the CMT 12Pack Countdown for five weeks, and in the top three for eight weeks. “They are coming into their own, they’re no longer having to open for big names-- they have become a big name. We are fortunate and lucky enough to have them here, they will be here and then they will be in Grand Rapids on Sunday and that’s kind of their trip to Minnesota. We’re very excited to have them,” says Burgraff, who was able to see them play in Alexandria earlier this year. “It’s such a lovely, beautiful concert, they are all good souls, just the nicest ladies you’d want to meet and the music is incredible, coming from a person who is not a big country western fan.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.