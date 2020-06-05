A Center for the Arts and executive director Michael Burgraff were bursting with joy Thursday as the performance art theater in Fergus Falls sold out all the seats in their building as a part of the Stay at Home Sellout fundraiser.
“What an incredible town we live in,” Burgraff said. “Boy, this community stepped up. I cannot be more proud and excited of the folks who did this.”
The idea was taken from Mathews Opera House, where Burgraff had previously worked. “They tried this as a fundraiser out there. They had 300 seats and sold about 200 for their fundraiser,” Burgraff said. Burgraff thought it looked like a lot of fun and it was a way for people to contribute without a lot of cost to the facility.
When a ticket was purchased, the staff would put a picture of the person on the seat. Some came without photos and Burgraff and staff would tape smiling faces on the chairs. Ticket purchases came in from individuals as well as groups of six to eight.
A Center for the Arts has 400 seats and after selling out the entire place, the fundraiser made just short of $6,000.
“This is one of the most netting of fundraisers that we have done,” Burgraff added.
Although Burgraff tipped his hat to community members, the executive director mentioned that they received ticket purchases from all over the United States. Many of these tickets were purchased for friends and family.
Burgraff stated that the center was having a difficult time due to the closures from the coronavirus pandemic but the whole industry has also been affected. This is why it was important for Burgraff to work with the ticketing company that A Center for the Arts uses. He stated that the group had furloughed many of their employees and the group wanted to help out those that help them.
“It was so much fun,” Burgraff said. “As a person that has been doing this for 30 years, I hate coming into an empty theater and it was nice to see all those faces. And we will leave them up until we can welcome in real people.”
