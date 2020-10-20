A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Highway 88 and 180th Street two miles northwest of Fergus Falls required Fergus Falls firemen to use the Jaws of Life in extracting victims of the crash. The accident occurred shortly
before noon Tuesday in a driving snowstorm. Joining the Fergus Falls Fire Department were members of the Fergus Falls Police Department, Otter Tail
Sheriff's Office and Ringdahl Ambulance. The extent of injuries was not immediately known.
