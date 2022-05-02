Phoutthasa Prathane, 36, with a current address in Warroad, appeared in Otter Tail County (OTC) District Court on May 2 for an omnibus hearing on five felony charges including second degree attempted murder for the shooting of a woman on the night of Apr. 10 in Pelican Rapids.
Prathane appeared via closed circuit video from the OTC Detention Center, first at approximately 9:48 a.m., and after his public defender, Schan E. Sorkness, conferring with OTC Attorney Michelle Eldein, stated they needed to gather further information and requested of judge, Doug Clark, to have a later hearing in the day.
Because Prathane was already being sentenced in a separate case involving a violation of an order of protection in a domestic abuse case from Nov. 2021, a hearing had already been scheduled for 1:15 p.m., so it was decided to discuss the disposition of both cases at that time.
At the 1:15 p.m. hearing, Prathane appeared again from the jail. In the previous sentencing matter, he apparently did not have any legal representation. Judge Sharon K. Benson advised him that it would be beneficial to have a public defender represent him in both cases. Sorkness agreed that he would take on the job, but asked if the matter could be rescheduled for a later hearing. That was ultimately granted.
Prathane later in the hearing seemed confused about what was happening and it appeared that he wanted to plead guilty to the current charges in the shooting case. Benson tried to explain to him that he could not do any plea deal at that time, during the hearing. After throwing up his hands and leaving, the hearing continued without him.
According to court records filed in OTC District Court on Apr. 13, county dispatch received a 911 call from a female crying and screaming that someone was shot at a home on the 100 block of 11th Street SE, in Pelican Rapids.
Pelican Rapids Police Chief Jeff Stadum arrived at the residence and learned that the Prathane, 36, had fled from the location in a black pickup truck. Sheriff deputies arrived at the scene and secured the location and evidence.
Pelican Rapids Ringdahl Ambulance provided assistance to the victim who was transported to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls and later to a hospital in St. Cloud due to her injuries.
Prathane’s next hearing is scheduled for May 13 at 3:30 p.m.
