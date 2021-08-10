MINNEAPOLIS — As more working mothers return to the workplace, federal and state agencies are coming together in August to underscore how accommodations for breastfeeding mothers can aid them in that return, in pursuing their careers, and in bolstering the workforce.
The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division in Minnesota is promoting National Breastfeeding Month in August by educating employers and workers about federal guidelines to accommodate breastfeeding in the workplace. For the second year, the division will partner with the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry and the Minnesota Department of Health to present two educational webinars to discuss required workplace requirements for breastfeeding families under the Fair Labor Standards Act’s Break Time for Nursing Mothers provision.
“Protections that help balance work and family life have never been more important than they are today, as we emerge from a pandemic and more women return to the workforce,” said wage and hour assistant district director Kristin Tout, in Minneapolis. “Working with our state partners, we are proud to advance equity in the workplace for working women, who were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. These webinars help essential workers understand their rights, and help employers understand their responsibilities. We encourage everyone to attend, to learn, and to help us improve compliance with these crucial requirements.”
The wage and hour division will discuss federal laws covering expressing breast milk in the workplace and related workplace accommodations, while state health officials will review the process for becoming a breastfeeding-friendly organization and how doing so can help an employer’s bottom line. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry will discuss provisions of state law regarding pregnant employee accommodations, nursing in the workplace and the state’s Women's Economic Security Act.
The nursing mothers webinars will take place Aug. 11 at 11 a.m.-noon and Aug. 18 at 2-3 p.m. To register for the event visit: eventbrite.com/e/nursing-mothers-in-the-workplace-combo-webinar-tickets-164839127267?ref=estw.
The events coincide with the August’s National Breastfeeding Month commemoration and World Breastfeeding Week from Aug. 1-7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.