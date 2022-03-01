As spring comes closer, so does standardized testing for students across America.
The two most recognized of these tests are the ACT and SAT. Both can be taken throughout the year, but spring is the most common time in which they are completed. Both give people the opportunity to get an upper hand in college admissions. A high admission exam score is able to set you apart from other applicants, even if your grade point average or class rank may be at fault.
It is also important to mention that these tests can be taken by older adults as well, not just high schoolers. Anyone who is seeking higher education is welcome to take these tests.
Which one, though? They both have the same purpose in the long run, but what sets them apart? The following examines Minnesota specifically.
To start, the ACT has test sections in English, math, reading and science. An optional essay for the writing section is also offered. The ACT is about three hours long in length. The optional essay will add about another hour of time. Every section is timed. Overall there are 215 questions, with another added if the essay is included. It is important to note, testers have breaks during the testing session. The testing scale for the ACT is from 1 to 36 points and is the average score from all of the test sections. Some of the most notable points regarding the ACT are as follows; a calculator is allowed for the entire math section, the ACT is now the only test that offers an essay section, and the ACT is very language arts orientated. The ACT costs $63 without the writing portion and $88 with it.
The SAT has sections in evidence based reading, writing and language and math both with and without a calculator. The SAT is also about three hours long, and includes timed sections and breaks like the ACT. 154 questions are found in the SAT test. The testing scale for the SAT is much different than the ACT and is scored in the range of 400 to 1600 points. Qualities of the SAT that separate it from the ACT are as follows; there is a section of math without a calculator, there is no essay section, there is no dedicated science section and is found to be more math oriented than the ACT. The fee is $55.
Both of these tests have similar outcomes — a high score will elevate your portfolio. It is important to look at the differences and see which test will foster your skills. If mental math is a weak point for you, it may be best to choose the ACT due to its calculator allowance.
Both tests offer study materials which can be found both online and in libraries. These will provide you a better rate of success. You can take the ACT test up to 12 times and the SAT has unlimited attempts. Be aware of this and be prepared to test with your best effort.
Although the tests cost money, many high schools offer it for free to students. Both organizations also offer waivers for those in certain circumstances.
More information about the tests is available on their respective websites.
ACT — ACT.org
SAT — Collegeboard.org/sat