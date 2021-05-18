Ruth Umlauf began teaching at Adams Elementary School during the fall of 2019-20. She identified the need for a different option for performance risers due to lack of storage space for clunky traditional risers and the safety concerns that accompanied setup and usage. With the additional need for classroom seating, past personal experience and research led Umlauf to flipFORMS risers.
“I believe (flipFORMS were) originally created for elementary music classrooms,” explained Umlauf. The colorful risers are multiuse with the capability to fold and unfold to meet seating, standing, and space needs. They are easily movable and can be transformed quickly by just flipping different sections. Four of the six flipFORMS in Umlauf’s classroom were funded by the 544 Foundation. With the opportunity to apply for grants in the late summer and early fall months for items that can enhance their classrooms, Umlauf submitted an application in preparation for the 2020-21 school year. The foundation granted her request prior to December, allowing her students to enjoy the risers for the majority of the school year.
The flipFORMS at Adams school are used for various seating options, singing, performance, and as floor tables.
“I am also still discovering new uses for them!” Umlauf exclaimed. “ The students love them and consistently ask if they can use the risers.”
The new risers have provided Adams Elementary School with updated and safe performance equipment that doesn’t have to be stored throughout the year until needed for a performance. They are used and enjoyed all year long.
