Berry picking is a summer favorite throughout Otter Tail County and though residents are spoiled for choice regarding locations to pick and varieties available for the bucket and dessert, there’s one ever popular “berry” that’s no berry at all.
The strawberry is a low growing herbaceous perennial that produces a large red accessory fruit that is actually the enlarged receptacle of the flower. The small brown “seeds” that give these fruits their characteristic dimpling are achenes, which are actually tiny and dry true fruits.
A member of the rose family, the “x” in the strawberry’s scientific name, Fragaria x ananassa, denotes the hybrid nature of the plant; although strawberries occur throughout varying temperature regions the world over, it was the merging of two varieties unique to the Americas that ultimately produced the garden variety commonly encountered today.
Unique strawberry species native to North America and Chile each made their way into France before the 1800’s and through chance produced a cross that was more vigorous and created larger fruits, creating what is generally believed to be the ancestor of the strawberry cultivars seen throughout today’s fields and produce aisles.
For those wanting to grow their own strawberries, Kirk Buehler of Buehler’s Produce in Ottertail offers these words of advice: “Strawberries generally need full sun, quite a bit of water and well drained soil – for those obtaining the plants from distributers, those plants are usually kept cold to keep them dormant, so planting them as soon as possible is really important.”
Much has changed in the worlds of horticulture and agriculture since the establishment of strawberry production in the U.S. in the early 1800’s and one of the most salient innovations has centered around the tabletop method for production and harvest of the fruit. Developed during the 1970’s in the Netherlands and Belgium, tabletop production refers to growing plants in a soilless media mix at table height, making all aspects of raising and production more efficient.
Current research at the University of Minnesota is being conducted by masters student Kate Fessler to investigate ways to extend the strawberry growing season in the state by utilizing the innovate method: “We use day-neutral strawberry cultivars, which produce berries year round instead of being finished after only one crop in June. This extends the season and allows growers to offer high quality produce while benefiting from higher off-season prices.” Other cultivars include the previously mentioned June-bearing variety along with the everbearing cultivar.
Fessler is conducting her growing operation outdoors to mirror the conditions Minnesota growers face. Since constructing expansive, high-tech greenhouses isn’t economically feasible for many Minnesota farmers, this research will hopefully result in reproducible approaches that result in high yields and longer growing seasons.
As the fifth most popular fruit in the U.S., strawberries are in high demand in Minnesota, however the vast majority of U.S. strawberries are grown in California and Florida. This creates both vulnerability in the local food supply and negative environmental implications because of associated transportation costs.
“The beauty of a system like the tabletops is that it could allow Minnesota farmers to produce high-quality strawberries that use fewer pesticides and virtually no herbicides throughout the season, fulfill demand for locally grown berries, and benefit economically from the higher prices for premium Minnesota produce,” Fessler explains. “There is a learning curve associated with a non-traditional growing technique, but it can be well worth the effort because it is so efficient.”