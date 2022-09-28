A bright season

Local Fergus Falls gardener Megan Rein and loyal assistant Meko enjoy the fruits of a successful strawberry season. Strawberries are the first fruit to ripen in the spring and are grown in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Current research at UMN seeks to investigate methods to lengthen seasons and improve yields. 

 Submitted | Megan Rein

Berry picking is a summer favorite throughout Otter Tail County and though residents are spoiled for choice regarding locations to pick and varieties available for the bucket and dessert, there’s one ever popular “berry” that’s no berry at all.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?