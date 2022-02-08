A common challenge facing many businesses has forced one local Fergus Falls-based business to change the way they do business due to the lack of available skilled workers.
Brent and Jackie Schmitz, who have owned Fergus Locker Plant, LLC for about 8-1/2 years, have recently adapted to changes in the way they operate. Contrary to rumor mill circulating on social media, the business is not closing, just transitioning the services they offer.
“We have no help, it’s just Brent running it. The retail side of things is very, very small at the moment, because he is the only person there right now and he has to focus on the custom processing, because there are local producers that need to have their animals brought in,” Jackie explained of the current status of the business.
Jackie confirmed that the business is for sale, but did not provide further details. For now, the focus of Fergus Locker is on the custom processing side of the business.
In terms of the business not being open sometimes, Jackie shared that there are certain times during the day, if Brent has errands to run, that he may not be on site. Otherwise, he is there most of the time.
The workforce shortage has certainly taken a toll on the business.
“We had a couple of younger adults that were here for a month or two, but we knew they were temporary when they came. With it being for sale, we don’t want to do much hiring, because we don’t know what a potential buyer would do with staff,” Jackie explained.
She also said that they try to keep a sign on the door with a clock displaying when they would return so customers are aware.
“We apologize, that is the way it is right now, it’s kind of out of our control. You get forced into a corner where you have to make a decision on what is the priority right now." Jackie added that because of COVID-19 and the shutdowns of many processing plants, they have seen an increase in the need for custom processing, which they have always offered, so they have chosen to focus on that arena for the time being.
Additionally, the staff needed to run the locker has a specific skill set, and skilled labor is hard to find.
“Our line of business is not easy work. It takes a special person that has an interest in the trade. We also don’t have people applying that are capable of doing the work,” said Jackie. “We could get 20 applications in a day but they have absolutely no idea what the job entails, or have no experience whatsoever. It’s also a time and financial commitment to train people to do this job."
The business has not processed carcass deer for about two years, they have just taken trim to turn into sausage, dried venison or meat for the smokehouse.
The retail side of the business is also very limited in the products they offer right now — deli meats and cheeses and a few freezer items.
Many local producers and farmers who use the custom processing a lot are finding the shift a positive change. Fergus Locker has received a good amount of people calling to request a half a beef or a whole hog, at which point they become a middleman of sorts, as Fergus Locker has producers they connect with to get animals for the people, on request.
Fergus Locker is located at 21750 State Highway 210, on the outskirts of Fergus Falls.