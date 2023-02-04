Another February is upon us! For Minnesotans, this time of year is usually spent bundled up inside, away from the cold and snow. We can see the warmth of spring coming, and everyone is hard at work on those New Year's resolutions. As you probably know, February is Heart Health month, a great time for everyone to take a step back and evaluate cardiovascular health. We should be doing this all year round, but we set aside February to look past statistics and diagrams to truly understand what the heart does for us.
You need your heart. Plain and simple. It is, in many ways, the engine of the human body. It works hard for us, so we should work hard for it. I mentioned New Year's resolutions. Let’s add another to the list and take better care of our hearts. Here are my three favorite ways to increase cardiovascular health:
Stop smoking! This doesn’t always seem to be an immediate threat to the heart, but all that tobacco catches up with you quickly.
Weight management and proper diet. I know this is brought up ad nauseam, but the importance of a nutritious diet can’t be overstated. Those excess calories and weight gain increase the strain on the cardiovascular system.
Make some time for exercise. Please take 30 minutes a day to get moving. We’ve grown even more sedentary throughout the pandemic, which has caused a collective backslide in health and wellness. Shake off those pandemic months with a brisk walk every morning before work.
World Health Organization data estimates that 17.9 million lives are lost each year to cardiovascular diseases. In many cases, these heart conditions can be prevented. Please take small steps to better heart health. Don’t change your entire routine overnight because that seldom sticks. Start with little things like fewer sugary drinks or going to the gym once a week. I have no doubt these small changes will blossom into consistent healthy habits.
