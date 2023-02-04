Another February is upon us! For Minnesotans, this time of year is usually spent bundled up inside, away from the cold and snow. We can see the warmth of spring coming, and everyone is hard at work on those New Year's resolutions. As you probably know, February is Heart Health month, a great time for everyone to take a step back and evaluate cardiovascular health. We should be doing this all year round, but we set aside February to look past statistics and diagrams to truly understand what the heart does for us.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?