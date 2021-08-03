Addie Benhardus

 Derek and Kayla Benhardus of Fergus Falls are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Addie June Benhardus.

Addie was born at LRH on June 21, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20-inches long.

Addie was welcomed home by two older sisters, Ellie and Gracie.

Grandparents:

Gary and Lola Keller

Wes and Lora Balken

 

