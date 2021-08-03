Derek and Kayla Benhardus of Fergus Falls are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Addie June Benhardus.
Addie was born at LRH on June 21, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20-inches long.
Addie was welcomed home by two older sisters, Ellie and Gracie.
Grandparents:
Gary and Lola Keller
Wes and Lora Balken
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.