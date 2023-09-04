A local employee of the West Otter Tail Soil and Water Conservation District has become part of a select few to complete a year-long leadership development program sponsored by the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (MASWCD).
Jonah Olson, resource conservation technician, was with a group that met for seven in-depth multi-day sessions focused on leadership topics including: building personal leadership skills, developing shared vision, practicing ethical leadership, strengthening team leadership, facilitation and communicating to make a difference.
“This program helped me to challenge the perception that I had of myself, and I learned that leadership opportunities can present themselves in many ways. I’m excited and proud to help lead Minnesota’s conservation successes into the future along with my leadership cohort from across the state,” said Olson.
In a release from MASWCD, they state that the 2022-2023 MASWCD Leadership Program brought together 28 participants from across the state to strengthen their leadership capacity for conservation work in the state. The group was made up of local Soil and Water Conservation Districts staff and board members, as well as staff from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, and regional staff from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
MASWCD said that this was the 13th group to complete the statewide leadership program; more than 260 staff and elected supervisors from county, state, and federal agencies working in conservation have completed the program since 1996.
The program content is uniquely designed and delivered by staff of the University of Minnesota Extension in partnership with the president of Leadership Tools consulting firm. For further info about the MASWCD Leadership Program, contact the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts at 651-690-9028 or visit the MASWCD website at www.maswcd.org.
