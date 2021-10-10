M State recently announced that construction is slated to begin later this year on a new food pantry and campus store on the Fergus Falls campus. The new addition is estimated to cost $175,000 and will be primarily funded by a donation from the Fergus Area College Foundation (FACF).
The current food pantry will be extended in order to better support students who are facing food insecurity, and the new campus store will replace the current bookstore. The food pantry and store will be adjacent to each other and will be centrally located on campus, making them easily accessible to all students.
In a recent press release, M State Dean of Students Shawn Anderson said that colleges throughout the nation are realizing that food insecurities present a major challenge for college students and make it more difficult for students to succeed academically. It’s estimated that nearly 40% of college students nationwide occasionally need short-term food assistance.
“Colleges across the country are redefining student support,” he said, “and food pantries are becoming a mainstay in supporting students working to attain their educational goals.”
FACF executive director, Lori Larson, stated that the board recognizes that when students go hungry, it’s hard for them to focus on anything else. “When we can help meet their food needs, they’ll know that food is one of the things they don’t have to worry about,” she said.
Construction will begin in December and is scheduled to be completed in the fall semester of 2022.
