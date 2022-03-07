Amid massive economic and employee shortages facing nursing facilities around the country and in Otter Tail County, President Joe Biden announced on Mar. 1, during the State of the Union address, that he intends to implement changes to address the quality of care in nursing facilities.
In addition, new safety initiatives are being proposed as well as instituting a minimum staffing requirement. Keeping and retaining available workers during the pandemic has constantly been a challenge for local providers.
A statement from CEO Nathan Jonson of PioneerCare states that “across our state, we have 23,000 open positions in the senior care sector. However well-intentioned the president's proposal for reform in long-term care may be, it does little to address the root of the caregiving crisis. Layering on regulations while ignoring funding for caregiver wages and the pipeline we need to care for a growing number of seniors is unfortunate. While regulatory reform may be warranted, it shouldn’t be based on punishment over improvement. More regulations won’t help us attract the skilled, compassionate workforce we need to provide safe, quality care for a growing number of seniors.”
The quality and safety initiatives are to be implemented by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
According to CMS, workforce is a central focus, and they have stated that they intend to propose minimum staffing standards that nursing homes must meet. CMS will issue a proposed rule within one year, based on a research study to determine the level and type of staffing it believes is needed.
John Zwiers, CEO LB Homes said, “at LB Homes, we absolutely believe that staffing is crucial to providing quality patient care and we will continue to ensure that our residents are safe and strive to exceed quality measures. We do however recognize the additional strain these initiatives will place on an already diminished workforce. The additional measures do not acknowledge the inadequate reimbursement rates set forth under Medicaid and Medicare. We will continue to advocate for our staff and our residents to ensure both voices are being heard by decision makers at CMS.”
An overhaul for the Special Focus Facility program is also planned and must include more facilities and an attempt to move facilities through the program more quickly. The program requires that nursing homes be visited in person by survey teams twice as frequently as other nursing homes — roughly twice a year. If internal problems within a facility persist, CMS states that enforcement actions could be taken.
The White House is also concerned about the issue of transparency. The mandate there is two-fold. Corporate ownership of nursing facilities and what the role of private equity firms are within the ownership.
Revised regulatory standards for infection prevention and emergency preparedness are being addressed, as well.
CMS states from its perspective, that any kind of timetable, outside of a proposed one year target from the Biden administration, is not clear. While the White House fact sheet describes these actions as urgent, it does not identify a timetable or prioritization for implementation, with one exception — CMS intends to issue a proposed rule to establish minimum staffing levels within one year.
The executive mandates come at a time when the healthcare industry is being hit from all sides with high operating costs. The American Health Care Association (AHCA) recently released a new report outlining the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s nursing homes. The report highlights that the cost of care and other operations in nursing homes is far exceeding their reimbursement rates, resulting in a projected 4.8% negative margin.