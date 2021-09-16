Former community development director for the city of Fergus Falls and current Otter Tail County community development director, Amy Baldwin, has been elected to serve as president of the Greater Minnesota Partnership.
Greater Minnesota Partnership is a nonprofit corporation devoted to advocating for state economic development policies and resources that benefit Greater Minnesota. It has more than 65 members consisting of businesses, chambers of commerce, economic development authorities, colleges and universities, cities and nonprofits from throughout Greater Minnesota.
Baldwin was elected at the August meeting by fellow business and community leaders from across the state to lead the Greater Minnesota Partnership. The partnership was created in 2013 and is one of the leading advocates for businesses and economic growth in Greater Minnesota.
“Amy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization,” said Greater Minnesota Partnership Executive Director Scott McMahon. “As a community leader, she has firsthand experience dealing with all the major economic development issues that we work on. From the child care and housing shortages to workforce needs to broadband expansion, she has a strong grasp on the problems impacting Greater Minnesota communities and businesses — and a vision for how to help solve them.”
Baldwin, who is currently serving her sixth year on the Greater Minnesota Partnership board of directors, including two years as vice president, will lead the Greater Minnesota Partnership through the upcoming 2022 legislative session and into the future. Baldwin is also actively involved in the local community, including serving as a board member for the Otter Cove Children’s Museum.
Baldwin said, “I’m honored and excited to serve as president of the Greater Minnesota Partnership. As the only economic development organization that advocates solely for Greater Minnesota’s unique needs, the Greater Minnesota Partnership has been instrumental in securing state funding and developing policies and programs to help our businesses and communities grow and thrive. Still, we know many challenges remain such as the continuing pandemic, staff shortages and lack of child care and housing options, just to name a few. I look forward to helping the Greater Minnesota Partnership build on its recent successes and find creative ways to tackle any new problems on the horizon.”
As president, Baldwin will help direct efforts to inform state legislators on issues that are important to economic development in Greater Minnesota, such as child care, housing, workforce development, broadband expansion and infrastructure needs. Her two-year term began Sept. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.